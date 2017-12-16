If you’re among those who want to stick it to the 1-percent, Yoko Ono’s right there next to you, waiting:

Remember we 99% are all together. We are peace and love. The other 1% is talking and acting loud. The battle at dawn is the fiercest, as they say. Let's wait for the sunrise, together. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) December 14, 2017

Imagine there’s no way to search for a person’s net worth:

Imagine thinking you're part of the 99% when you own more money than most rich people. pic.twitter.com/XgrbYKvBDg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 16, 2017

Average 1%er net worth: $8.4 million Yoko Ono net worth: $600 million https://t.co/wvW6bu0RCE — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) December 16, 2017

Ono’s tweet was the source of a chuckle or two, and perhaps a couple of eye rolls:

This great news! 99% of us are worth $500M! — Bongo Furious (@bongo__furious) December 16, 2017

Pretty comical when someone worth around 600 million dollars thinks they are not part of the 1%. https://t.co/9LEbk0lep9 — Little Vino (@lilvino24x) December 15, 2017

Leftist hypocrisy never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/4TBkgtzj8F — President Covfefe (@JTPaar) December 16, 2017

90% sure the left is just totally tone deaf at this point. https://t.co/BqJ02OPgEF — Ian Parish (@IanTreyParish) December 16, 2017

Liberal with a $600 million net worth thinks she's in the 99% https://t.co/DV5Bu67Jxv — Ryan Jordan (@rjordan478) December 16, 2017

That’s more than a double fantasy.