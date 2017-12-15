The progressive feminists of #WomensMarch have proven that reaching bottom doesn’t mean they’re going to stop digging, as evidenced by this hashtag they’re promoting:

Hey all! Women's March organizers will be on @SXMProgress' @MakeItPlain at 7:30am ET Friday, 12/15, to talk about how to #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood. Tune in from SiriusXM 127 or look out for a livestream at the link here: https://t.co/hQ8yBb84jh — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 15, 2017

Wait, what!?

Figured this moronic hashtag was a troll, but nope it's actually a thing lol. https://t.co/Qr1seJfpus — Guy (@glindvall) December 15, 2017

“Confronting White Womanhood” was a panel discussion at the Women’s Convention at the end of October and they must have figured it’s just awful enough to keep promoting.

Dear god, we are having to #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood now 🙄 Meanwhile I’m just here trying to love everyone regardless of skin color and worry about important things pivotal to my livelihood…like working. https://t.co/YqWROAmOu7 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) December 15, 2017

Call me crazy, but #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood may not be the winning strategy you think it is https://t.co/2SlsEb0gtP — Christoph (@Halalcoholism) December 15, 2017

What racist ugliness: "#ConfrontWhiteWomanhood" Confront racist @WomensMarch with this Martin Luther King: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character" https://t.co/xTHiyL5y95 — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) December 15, 2017

After this disgusting and divisive tweet. I almost want to make a more unifying women's march that doesn't shame anyone no matter what their race is, you know.. being a principled person and all that. https://t.co/qSNE1UNhOU — Christmas Edna 🎄🤶🎄 (@mseggshelledna) December 15, 2017

Some more racism. The progressive left really is just a basket of deplorables these days. https://t.co/y16h7yrlQn — Sam White (@SamWhiteTky) December 15, 2017

What an absolutely shameful tweet…you call for equality for women? And you spew this garbage🤨the #sisterhood is about women. All women. https://t.co/CG29mtrKVJ — ❄️💙Emersen Lee💙❄️ (@EmersenLee) December 15, 2017

…and just HOW does is this unify women? White, Black, Hispanic, Latino – NO woman can help the color of skin they were born with – we should ALL be encouraging every woman to EMBRACE IT, not shaming one color! https://t.co/MAguKg5usd — Jenn (@JennJacques) December 15, 2017

Blatant racism. Talk about cornering a specific group of people. Not everyone has to think like you. Not everyone will think alike. We are different yet we are the same. Preaching tolerance with intolerance kills any moral ground you stand in. #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood https://t.co/5dTJEkPV5S — Damian Ferry (@damian_ferry) December 15, 2017

Fanning the flames of a race war in the name of equality. Disgusting https://t.co/HeVumkRbxH — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 15, 2017

The only women that matter in their “Women’s March” are leftists liberals and non whites. Real women of any color know this is a BS movement. Conservative women are smart enough to avoid this type of hypocrisy… kick rocks you frauds👇🏻 https://t.co/6N0SkbBYbM — 🎄Krissy Merry Christmas🎄 (@sassmaster80) December 15, 2017

It’s unsurprising how racist this organization ran by terrorist sympathizers is https://t.co/44fMuKBhsd — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 15, 2017

Aka the Linda Sarsour community outreach program #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood https://t.co/UUQoYfcGh7 — Frank Haviland (@Frankhaviland) December 15, 2017

This has got to be one of the most blatantly racist things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/GoZFfGUH6E — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) December 15, 2017

Damn, I guess I can put my hat in the garage sale this year. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I’m not ready to #ConfrontWhiteWomanhood just yet. https://t.co/TUSRZ9cVJQ — Kristin Faller🐻 (@KristinFaller11) December 15, 2017

Aaaaaaaaaaand here goes the Women’s March again, further proving how much of a joke they are with their new hashtag. https://t.co/Tr06wWisvG — 🇺🇸Dylan 🦅 (@Dylan2AUSA97) December 15, 2017

How to confront white womanhood? Why would you need to confront it? https://t.co/xRiUhlHL1z — Bull Connor 👍🏻 (@BullConnor1) December 15, 2017

