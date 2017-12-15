The progressive feminists of #WomensMarch have proven that reaching bottom doesn’t mean they’re going to stop digging, as evidenced by this hashtag they’re promoting:

Wait, what!?

“Confronting White Womanhood” was a panel discussion at the Women’s Convention at the end of October and they must have figured it’s just awful enough to keep promoting.

