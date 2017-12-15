As Twitchy told you yesterday, Sen. Kamala Harris took aim at the GOP tax bill but ended up hitting Dems hard:

6.1 million California taxpayers claimed the state and local tax deduction in 2015, with the average deduction around $18,000. Eliminating this deduction would hurt hard-working California families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2017

Harris really didn’t make the point she was hoping for:

OWN GOAL! Kamala Harris fires at GOP tax plan, hits Dems RIGHT in the KISSER https://t.co/Jm5iDPqcq2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 15, 2017

However, Harris’s tweet is starting to make sense, in a “California progressive” kind of way:

Why is the average Californian paying $18k a year in state and local taxes? … Oh pic.twitter.com/AhskylldAj — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 15, 2017

Because California progressives care so much about U.S. taxpayers, this is on the table:

California lawmakers propose spending $1 billion a year to provide health care to immigrants living in the state illegally. https://t.co/8e4NRYoFgn — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 14, 2017

Well good luck with that!

Californians need to reevaluate where their money goes. No longer should the federal government pay for Brown's free giveaways. Now that it's their money, instead of mine, maybe they'll wake up. — faxxmaxx (@tuckman_andrea) December 15, 2017

Why am I expected to subsidize hard working Californians to pay for their reckless progressive government? Asking for a hard working Hoosier. https://t.co/JYIIDm5BOx — BSays (@PatrioTrumpet) December 15, 2017

That didn’t work out the way Harris had hoped.