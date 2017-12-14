It’s certainly true that if you live long enough you see everything. Here’s 2017’s latest contribution:

Exclusive: The head of the Office of Congressional Ethics overseeing investigations into lawmaker misconduct–like Rep Conyers, Nunes, etc–is accused of allegedly assaulting women, abusing his position of power, according to a lawsuit filed against him. https://t.co/E3LG38DFDN — Jana Winter (@janawinter) December 14, 2017

So which department is overseeing that investigation?

The head of the Office of Congressional Irony unavailable for comment. https://t.co/PvogAy2nWH — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 14, 2017

Sounds about right.

when you go deep undercover to learn about the world of not having congressional ethics https://t.co/Pf2gp2uJSK — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 14, 2017

you had one job https://t.co/13Jtvpt9gZ — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) December 14, 2017

No wonder it's been completely useless..

"Let's just have an Ethics investigation!" — @TheDemocrats

Good job 👍 https://t.co/zyp9nVTNIy — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) December 14, 2017

It doesn't get more meta than this, folks. https://t.co/Rbo2U6su4G — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 14, 2017

This is peak 2017 right here https://t.co/WUfyGk4el2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 14, 2017

In fairness, he was like in a perfect position to get away with it. https://t.co/GJtDAsC5YJ — RBe (@RBPundit) December 14, 2017

You can’t make this stuff up.