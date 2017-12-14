It’s certainly true that if you live long enough you see everything. Here’s 2017’s latest contribution:
Exclusive: The head of the Office of Congressional Ethics overseeing investigations into lawmaker misconduct–like Rep Conyers, Nunes, etc–is accused of allegedly assaulting women, abusing his position of power, according to a lawsuit filed against him. https://t.co/E3LG38DFDN
So which department is overseeing that investigation?
The head of the Office of Congressional Irony unavailable for comment. https://t.co/PvogAy2nWH
Sounds about right.
when you go deep undercover to learn about the world of not having congressional ethics https://t.co/Pf2gp2uJSK
Gropeception! https://t.co/9Pbm0UdnzA
you had one job https://t.co/13Jtvpt9gZ
No wonder it's been completely useless..
"Let's just have an Ethics investigation!" — @TheDemocrats
Good job 👍 https://t.co/zyp9nVTNIy
It doesn't get more meta than this, folks. https://t.co/Rbo2U6su4G
This is peak 2017 right here https://t.co/WUfyGk4el2
In fairness, he was like in a perfect position to get away with it. https://t.co/GJtDAsC5YJ
You can’t make this stuff up.