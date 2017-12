Democrats have been going way over the top to try and describe the awful thing that will happen when net neutrality rules are repealed, but New York Dem Rep. Jose Serrano discovered that net neutrality can itself also be dangerous, and it’s GIF-tastic:

Democratic Congressman Knocked Off Stage by Falling Net Neutrality Sign https://t.co/xtKRdPiqjI pic.twitter.com/m3mqv8nfr1 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 14, 2017

Looks like they might have been right:

"We told you people would die!" https://t.co/Go2MBZwJAY — BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017

I take back everything I have ever said. Net neutrality is dangerous. It's physically attacking people now! https://t.co/eypc1IAuwu — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) December 14, 2017

LOL!

Hey, net neutrality is no laughing matter. It's physically attacking people now. https://t.co/eypc1IAuwu — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) December 14, 2017

The 1st Amendment fights back. https://t.co/FT0GPEMPxW — Carlton Huffman🇺🇸 (@CarltonHuffman) December 14, 2017

Even the sign is saying: "Get off the stage liar". — Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) December 14, 2017

Oh the irony …

# — Martin O'Brien (@bmartinbb) December 14, 2017