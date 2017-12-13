Democrat Doug Jones was victorious over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special election for U.S. Senate. It didn’t take Hillary Clinton long to weigh in with a motivational tweet for Democrats:

Trending

Her loss last November was just the spark the Democrats needed, or something.

When Hillary said Dems must compete “everywhere” she presumably also means Wisconsin.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionAlabamaDoug JonesHillary ClintonRoy MooreU.S. Senate