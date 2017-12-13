Democrat Doug Jones was victorious over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special election for U.S. Senate. It didn’t take Hillary Clinton long to weigh in with a motivational tweet for Democrats:

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Her loss last November was just the spark the Democrats needed, or something.

You tell 'em, Hilldawg! Way to bring home a victory! https://t.co/a1OR514ixX — BT (@back_ttys) December 13, 2017

Sez the woman who was so unpopular she couldn't even beat Trump. https://t.co/lq4Yc9aDKx — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) December 13, 2017

When Hillary said Dems must compete “everywhere” she presumably also means Wisconsin.