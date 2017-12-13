Democrat Doug Jones had a narrow victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate special election in Alabama. The race came down to the wire, and just before the winner was known Paul Krugman had the Dem talking points all ready to go in case the election didn’t fall their way:
Totally unclear who will win AL. But it's so close that if Moore does win, voter suppression will have made the difference.
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 13, 2017
How very predictable!
Beyond parody.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 13, 2017
So “voter suppression” is only a problem if Dems lose? Interesting.
Hacktastic take, Paul. pic.twitter.com/8okAJdq3SQ
— T.R. (@ctsa) December 13, 2017
Guys, suppression's ended! https://t.co/jNNi7asDth
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 13, 2017
"If the outcome I want to happen doesn't, it will be because of cheaters." https://t.co/TnZbQTze5F
— Gavin (@SnarkActual) December 13, 2017
So a close win for the Democrats means the same thing, right? You are a fraud. https://t.co/lsWn12rPus
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 13, 2017
I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. https://t.co/JIc7eFYapT
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 13, 2017
"Voter suppression" = prove who you say you are https://t.co/Qnz3vaIIwF
— The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) December 13, 2017
"If my team loses, they CHEATED!" — grown ass man @paulkrugman https://t.co/5Tc2yX4TNy
— Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) December 13, 2017
shit- i had $20 on climate change https://t.co/71CsBx6yiE
— Nino (@baldingschemer) December 13, 2017
***
