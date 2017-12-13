Democrat Doug Jones had a narrow victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate special election in Alabama. The race came down to the wire, and just before the winner was known Paul Krugman had the Dem talking points all ready to go in case the election didn’t fall their way:

Totally unclear who will win AL. But it's so close that if Moore does win, voter suppression will have made the difference. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 13, 2017

How very predictable!

Beyond parody. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 13, 2017

So “voter suppression” is only a problem if Dems lose? Interesting.

"If the outcome I want to happen doesn't, it will be because of cheaters." https://t.co/TnZbQTze5F — Gavin (@SnarkActual) December 13, 2017

So a close win for the Democrats means the same thing, right? You are a fraud. https://t.co/lsWn12rPus — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 13, 2017

I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. https://t.co/JIc7eFYapT — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 13, 2017

"Voter suppression" = prove who you say you are https://t.co/Qnz3vaIIwF — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) December 13, 2017

shit- i had $20 on climate change https://t.co/71CsBx6yiE — Nino (@baldingschemer) December 13, 2017

