You might not be surprised to know that the United Nations Secretary-General has issues not only with US President Donald Trump, but also one of the slogans he likes to use. Here’s why:

The UN chief was speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria:

President Trump said in his inauguration speech that the slogan “America First” would govern his administration and approach to foreign policy. But UN Secretary-General António Guterres believes that the President’s pledge is “detrimental to American interests.”

The whole idea of “America first” is predicated on a belief that “the interests of the American people are best protected by the US in itself, and that international organizations do not contribute much to it,” Guterres told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.

But, the Secretary-General emphasized, this simply “wasn’t true.”

Oh really!?

Would Guterres consider “UN First” to be detrimental to the UN’s interests?

Why, the bureaucrats at the United Nations, of course!

Bingo.

