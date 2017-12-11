You might not be surprised to know that the United Nations Secretary-General has issues not only with US President Donald Trump, but also one of the slogans he likes to use. Here’s why:

UN chief says "America First" slogan is "detrimental to American interests" https://t.co/B4NV1ScY5J pic.twitter.com/DdvViPizBf — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2017

The UN chief was speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria:

President Trump said in his inauguration speech that the slogan “America First” would govern his administration and approach to foreign policy. But UN Secretary-General António Guterres believes that the President’s pledge is “detrimental to American interests.” The whole idea of “America first” is predicated on a belief that “the interests of the American people are best protected by the US in itself, and that international organizations do not contribute much to it,” Guterres told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. But, the Secretary-General emphasized, this simply “wasn’t true.”

Oh really!?

"It is not in America's interest to put America's interests first" pretty much sums up how UN types think cc @KurtSchlichter https://t.co/HKR6Tndyn0 — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) December 11, 2017

Would Guterres consider “UN First” to be detrimental to the UN’s interests?

Guess what, buddy. It's not up to you to decide what's in America's interests. That's… the point https://t.co/V1EMJP3lRr — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) December 11, 2017

That means “we’re worried we won’t get enough money from them now that they have an actual Real-Life leader in the White House” in CNN speak. https://t.co/7l4I9cbEPh — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) December 11, 2017

Time to pull the plug on the UN is long over due. https://t.co/cDmh9qYLgB — Soren von Krogh (@LibertySings) December 11, 2017

I wonder who’s interest we should put first if not our own? https://t.co/iyF5xu3Xg0 — Tracy H (@turk6681) December 11, 2017

Why, the bureaucrats at the United Nations, of course!

UN chief projects "America First" slogan is detrimental to UN interests! https://t.co/3SNekEpzK7 — Lucinda Lowe (@lucindalowe) December 11, 2017

Bingo.