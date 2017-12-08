President Trump having a little trouble with parts of a speech recently had The Resistance rumor mill buzzing even more than usual. However, the White House offered this explanation:

White House on Trump slurring his speech: His "throat was dry, nothing more" https://t.co/RsVWjh8QCx pic.twitter.com/o4zMBL6ojB — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2017

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is willing to buy that, for now, but would like further input from certain “experts”:

I am accepting this explanation for now because it has happened to me. But I would like denture experts and dementia experts to keep an eye on him. https://t.co/wXF8luvUn7 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 7, 2017

Things seem to have descended from “Russia collusion” to “can we get some denture experts up in here?”

This is the sort of thing that would be justifiably mocked if it was from a conservative and about a Dem pic.twitter.com/QvCJSvxZkf — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 7, 2017

🚨 calling all denture experts 🚨 — Brad Gray (@yarGdarB12) December 7, 2017

Remember the "W has dementia" stories? I do. — John L. Pitts (@JohnLPitts) December 8, 2017

Is there such thing as a "denture expert"? How does one get that gig? — Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) December 7, 2017

It’s apparent that the hammering still hasn’t stopped.