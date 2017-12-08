President Trump having a little trouble with parts of a speech recently had The Resistance rumor mill buzzing even more than usual. However, the White House offered this explanation:

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is willing to buy that, for now, but would like further input from certain “experts”:

Things seem to have descended from “Russia collusion” to “can we get some denture experts up in here?”

It’s apparent that the hammering still hasn’t stopped.

Tags: Donald TrumpLawrence O'Donnell