The economic news these days hasn’t been all bad, and former President Barack Obama was there this week to let Americans know who to thank:

.@BarackObama: "We saw the U.S. economy grow consistently. We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far, a streak that still continues… Thanks, Obama." pic.twitter.com/58zHpdsnUw — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 8, 2017

Perhaps Obama will consider Trump’s presidency to be his third term. *Eye roll*

Modesty has never been his strong suit. https://t.co/YEMEhJuhCE — Sheryl 🌵🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄🇺🇸 (@sav01) December 8, 2017

or truthfulness…. — susan price (@sbprice) December 8, 2017

Especially truthfulness. — Sheryl 🌵🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄🇺🇸 (@sav01) December 8, 2017

Is this real?? Speechless — Mayra Gutierrez (@mayrasons2) December 8, 2017

***

Related:

Barack Obama compares Donald Trump to Hitler, calls deep dish pizza ‘lasagna with crust’

‘Spellbound’! Climate activist’s adoring tweets show Obama has NOT lost his touch

OUCH! Hale Razor FLATTENS Obama flacks sounding alarm about Trump’s Jerusalem decision