Among those on the Left who were sent into panic mode by President Trump’s decision about moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem were former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes as well as Chris “thrill up my leg” Matthews. @Hale_Razor provided a handy summary of what does and doesn’t cause Obama fans on the Left to sound the “threat” alarm:

Obama gives Cuba trade: HERO!

.. gives Taliban 5 killers: HERO!

.. gives Iran cash & nukes: HERO!

Trump states Israel’s capital: GLOBAL THREAT! — Razor (@hale_razor) December 6, 2017

Mic = DROPPED.

Items #1-3 made America's enemies happy, while Item #4 made them angry. https://t.co/WoIbxj422z — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 7, 2017

Hysterical leftists are something to behold. https://t.co/2inBO9hbyX — M.E.G. (@1derfulLifex4) December 7, 2017

For real.