President Trump has announced that the U.S. plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and that the American embassy would also be moved to that city. @TelAviv sent congratulations this way:
Congratulations #Jerusalem! pic.twitter.com/SIMqfB5I6h
— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) December 6, 2017
Ha!
Tweet of the day! https://t.co/bgImhP0Zml
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) December 6, 2017
😂😂😂😂
Well played. https://t.co/jjCxy200zI
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 6, 2017
LOLOL https://t.co/16slqwHj2a
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 6, 2017
This is actually amazing. Well done @TelAviv https://t.co/leq9nn68us
— Doug Hochberg (@DougHochberg) December 6, 2017
***
Related:
