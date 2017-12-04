Earlier this year, Former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown, a Democrat, was found guilty on two dozen charges of public corruption. Brown (and two others) learned about their fate today:
BREAKING: Sentences for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and conspirators:
Brown – 5 years; 3 years of probation.
Ronnie Simmons (former chief of staff) – 4 years; 3 years probation.
Carla Wiley (started fake charity all three used as slush fund) – 1 year, 9 months; 3 years probation.
Brown's lawyer said he will file an appeal and a motion to allow Brown to stay out of prison pending the appeal process (that is a long shot).
JUST IN: Ex-Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown sentenced for mail, wire and tax fraud involving sham charity https://t.co/Mt9vLzzrzI pic.twitter.com/1iqS9B0GKL
From Fox News:
Federal prosecutors said she and a top aide committed fraud by using donations for lavish parties and trips.
The aide and another official later accepted a plea deal and testified against Brown, who served in Congress for nearly 25 years.
She was defeated in her 2016 primary race.
The amount of time Brown actually ends up serving remains to be seen.
Five years when she could have gotten 20 years! https://t.co/deX9RIa5eY
And now the Swamp is a bit cleaner. Liberals are the most dishonest, power hungry, corrupt and perverted people in America.
Ex-Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown sentenced for mail, wire and tax fraud involving sham charity https://t.co/0D1eP3ygDG via @FoxNews
Another face of corruption https://t.co/eoZ2dIO8r6
