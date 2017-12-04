Earlier this year, Former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown, a Democrat, was found guilty on two dozen charges of public corruption. Brown (and two others) learned about their fate today:

From Fox News:

Federal prosecutors said she and a top aide committed fraud by using donations for lavish parties and trips.

The aide and another official later accepted a plea deal and testified against Brown, who served in Congress for nearly 25 years.

She was defeated in her 2016 primary race.

The amount of time Brown actually ends up serving remains to be seen.

