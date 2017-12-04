Earlier this year, Former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown, a Democrat, was found guilty on two dozen charges of public corruption. Brown (and two others) learned about their fate today:

BREAKING: Sentences for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and conspirators: Brown – 5 years; 3 years of probation. Ronnie Simmons (former chief of staff) – 4 years; 3 years probation. Carla Wiley (started fake charity all three used as slush fund) – 1 year, 9 months; 3 years probation.

Brown's lawyer said he will file an appeal and a motion to allow Brown to stay out of prison pending the appeal process (that is a long shot).

JUST IN: Ex-Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown sentenced for mail, wire and tax fraud involving sham charity https://t.co/Mt9vLzzrzI pic.twitter.com/1iqS9B0GKL

From Fox News:

Federal prosecutors said she and a top aide committed fraud by using donations for lavish parties and trips.

The aide and another official later accepted a plea deal and testified against Brown, who served in Congress for nearly 25 years.

She was defeated in her 2016 primary race.