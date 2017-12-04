Considering all the apocalyptic “you’re gonna die” rhetoric from the Left since the GOP tax bill passed the Senate, here’s a helpful chart to put Dem reactions to legislation into easy perspective:

I made a handy flowchart to help you evaluate new federal laws. pic.twitter.com/LM6g0w158Q — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 2, 2017

The mainstream media might find that to be particularly recognizable.

LOL I love it!! pic.twitter.com/SpYxRG7Ihr — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) December 3, 2017