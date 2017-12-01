The GOP tax bill has Democrats trying to whip up a panic while apparently hoping nobody remembers the eight years before Donald Trump took office:

Shocking that all those "tea party patriots" who were so allegedly outraged by deficits when the President was named Obama are not mobilizing to take their country back — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 1, 2017

Gee, where was that attitude from 2009-2016?

When the President was named Obama he spent like a drunken sailor, and now you find fiscal religion? Liberal hypocrisy. When only the best hypocrisy will do. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 1, 2017

$1 trillion over 10 YEARS as opposed to $10 trillion in 8 years racked up by ONE guy that did nothing to benefit ANY American and destroyed our healthcare at same time! Did you FLUNK math AND economics? — Lady Liberty🗽🇺🇸 (@LadyConserv) December 1, 2017

Your boss doubled the debt in 8 years. Your lack of self-awareness is beyond parody https://t.co/pAy7stk2Mx — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) December 1, 2017

Simply amazing, right?

Yeah, but you're now outraged by deficits, Ben. So what does that make you? https://t.co/iiogiwlXVd — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 1, 2017

Watching hypocrites charge hypocrisy is like falling head first into an Escher drawing of impossible objects. https://t.co/iiogiwlXVd — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 1, 2017

It was a tax protest, not a deficit protest. Taxed Enough Already. TEA. Get it? https://t.co/284JQHrJzC — todd (@tryanmax) December 1, 2017

Because the deficits were caused by reckless spending. This deficit is because we are reducing the gvts allowance. It is OUR money and we are taking it back. Understand now or do you need a youtube video. You fkn hack. #jailbenrhodes https://t.co/c0ST2PY0rw — Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) December 1, 2017

<1000s of 27 year old know nothings nod furiously in agreement> He really is the master of the echo chamber. https://t.co/3iKJcg7L4M — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 1, 2017

Another Genius who doesn't understand basic economics. A growing economy leads to increased tax revenue and lower deficits. No wonder the Obama Administration never got above 2.6% growth. https://t.co/4sZzP7iWsh — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) December 1, 2017

The obligatory topics when talking about Obama’s former deputy national security adviser:

You sent a plane load of cash to a country that hangs gays, supports global terrorism, subjugates women, and threatens a major U.S. ally with annihilation daily. You need to STFU. Forever. https://t.co/9uuFXf2IXH — ChainsawBayonet.357 (@SonofLiberty357) December 1, 2017

