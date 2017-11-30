Street artist Sabo struck again, this time at the expense of Sen. Al Franken, by making some changes to a Los Angeles billboard for the upcoming Hugh Jackman movie “The Greatest Showman”:

How did that go over with the L.A. commuters who saw it?

Al Franken might need a few more daily affirmations after seeing that.

