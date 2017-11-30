Street artist Sabo struck again, this time at the expense of Sen. Al Franken, by making some changes to a Los Angeles billboard for the upcoming Hugh Jackman movie “The Greatest Showman”:

Al Franken 'Greatest Groper' billboard by artist Sabo stuns L.A. commuters https://t.co/CSFHerXWwQ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 30, 2017

RIGHT NOW ON THE CORNER OF OVERLAND AND NATIONAL BLVD, COMPLIMENTS OF UNSAVORYAGENTS / SABO@LeeannTweeden@RadioGasBag pic.twitter.com/BJmGof9x3H — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) November 30, 2017

How did that go over with the L.A. commuters who saw it?

LA suffers flash flooding as millions of snowflakes melt https://t.co/T2qanbdiC4 — american (@amaricanvet) November 30, 2017

Al Franken might need a few more daily affirmations after seeing that.

