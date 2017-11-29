Democrat Rep. Kathleen Rice today reportedly stormed out of a Dem caucus meeting and had some harsh words to say about how Nancy Pelosi is running the show on the left side of the aisle:

.@RepKathleenRice leaves Dem caucus mtg early, says Pelosi didn't address "elephant in the room" w/ Conyers. "I don't have time for conversations that are not real." — Ben Siegel (@benyc) November 29, 2017

Colleague Peter Doocy rpts Dem NY Rep Kathleen Rice walked out of Dem Caucus mtg because Pelosi didn't want to address sexual harassment issues/Conyers head on in mtg. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 29, 2017

Rep. Kathleen Rice leaves House Dem meeting early, saying harassment wasn’t being addressed seriously. “I don’t have time for meetings that aren’t real.” pic.twitter.com/hoB6lAmBqX — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 29, 2017

Well well Kathleen Rice has a backbone. Walked out of mtg with Pelosi. Drain the sewer pic.twitter.com/1Ht675JgCV — Mica Mosbacher (@mosbacher_mica) November 29, 2017

.@RepKathleenRice was first House Democrat to call for Conyers to resign from Congress. https://t.co/Smkicq1P3N — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 29, 2017

Woke Dem: Kathleen Rice Broke Dem: Nancy Pelosi — Alpha Mike Foxtrot (@AlphaMikeFox2) November 29, 2017

