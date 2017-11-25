Democrat Maryland legislator and candidate for U.S. Congress Aruna Miller sees a science emergency in the Trump administration:

In its 41-year-old history the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy has never gone this long without a leader or official mandate. Without science, it's fiction, right .@314action? Trump's science office is a ghost town https://t.co/4XxQ9M5VYn — Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) November 21, 2017

And yet the nation has survived so far?

Apparently the Party of Science (TM) thinks that science only exists when a bureaucrat sits around sending emails. https://t.co/dKrQSe7hKR — Chris Lloyd (@chrisrlloyd) November 25, 2017

Can't do science without a science tsar collecting a government paycheck, apparently https://t.co/stSMmX5YNK — C. Miller (@milleramendment) November 25, 2017

So far, “science” is still science.

Well, I haven't been able to boil water since we can't science anymore. https://t.co/rkQNI8ef0x — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 25, 2017

Wow! 41 whole years! Something started in the Carter administration- how could we ever do science anywhere without it!!#FullRepeal https://t.co/Gzo7i98k1K — Nathanael Charles Love (@NathanaelCLove) November 25, 2017

Which article of the Constitution covers science? — Mell Csicsila (@strikingthings) November 25, 2017

WHY is this an important appointment? Science certainly didn't stop simply nobody has been appointed to an office that I would seriously question as being necessary in the first place. FEAR NOT, Science is NOT dead. GROW UP. — Joe Snuffy (@Snuffy_Joe) November 25, 2017

DECODED: How can we conflate science with politics without a federally funded group that has impressive titles? https://t.co/V46rRD3NaL — del (@d__el) November 25, 2017

Proves we don't need the dept. 😁👍🏻 https://t.co/7DpnRsHis9 — The Infidel ☠(Jim E) (@Infidelzfun) November 25, 2017

Which goes to show you, the White House's Office of Science & Technology is as much of a meaningless symbol as it sounds. https://t.co/AZkx8KkA8Q — Mathieu (@TheAmazingBriz) November 25, 2017

Miller made a point, but just not the one she intended.