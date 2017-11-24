Hillary Clinton has said that so far no Democrats who might run in 2020 have come to her for advice. Maybe that means Clinton might just have to do it herself (again), and this article from Salon supports a third Hillary run:

“Leftover turkey”? Heh. In any case, that would certainly be good news to Republicans!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 campaignDonald TrumpHillary Clinton