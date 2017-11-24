Yesterday was the day many Americans expressed what they’re thankful for. Sen. Kamala Harris was among them, and here’s what she’s thankful for:

#ThankfulFor the Affordable Care Act, which ensures million Americans who have pre-existing conditions have access to affordable care. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 23, 2017

What planet is she living on?

Liberals are pointing to the number of people signing up for O-care policies without noting coverage is mandatory, and meanwhile, in the real world…

Not #ThankfulFor the Affordable Care Act where my premiums tripled in 3 yrs. Deductibles are out of control. — Maria Suarez (@Maria91fe43) November 24, 2017

Yeah, nothing like waiting for 4 days for one of the ACA insurance providers to decide your ortho surgeon knows a fractured hip and femur when he sees one. Almost no dental, "fillem or pullem only. Of course the skyrocketing premiums were a real plus SMH — Voice of Reason (@VoiceOfReasonNW) November 23, 2017

Wish they could find a way to provide for those who need while not jacking up my premium and co pays. My insurance has gone up 5k yr. — Santo Ingrilli (@RosatisFalls) November 24, 2017

$1000 a month for $3000 deductible? That’s not affordable. — MitchWindoo (@MitchWindoo) November 24, 2017

Not a single reference in that statement is true. Another "If you like your doctor; you can keep your doctor!" lie! https://t.co/NWqlUSig3Q — Will Penn (@WillPenn15) November 24, 2017

It makes insurance unaffordable for tens of millions.https://t.co/nCdz1yU4Js — Stuart (@Ringo6) November 24, 2017

Thankful? It promised to cut premiums by 2500 and instead doubled to tripled them. — Matthew S (@mattowanHP) November 24, 2017

Not Thankful for ACA which makes me pay a penalty yearly for not being able to afford descent coverage cuz I make "too much" — Bryan Bartholomew (@burrcaguy) November 24, 2017

Do you live in Narnia too? — Creamy (@revcarth) November 24, 2017

Is this on @HillaryClinton’s earth 2? Because it just isn’t so here on real earth! https://t.co/C58zWaBNd1 — RINO Hunter (@sonmanvb) November 24, 2017

Could be!