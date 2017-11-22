New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio must be using a different version of the U.S. Constitution than most other people:
Just a few thoughts on #NetNeutrality – first of all, access to a free and open internet is a fundamental right of every citizen. (1/4)
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2017
“Fundamental right”?
It's not a right, moron.
— JWF (@JammieWF) November 22, 2017
Wait, “free WiFi” isn’t in the Bill of Rights?
Where can I find that "fundamental right" in the Bill of Rights? https://t.co/we044byX2Z
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 22, 2017
Founders unavailable for comment.
You can't get trains to run and loathe cops but think the government's job is running the internet. https://t.co/PGqfjaeDqd
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 22, 2017
He does have his priorities!
Life, liberty, and free internet was what Jefferson actually meant to write https://t.co/2S0rZoL1Rx
— Chris (@ChrisMears00) November 22, 2017
Firstly, you dolt… Net Neutrality wasn't a law… Was a regulation promulgated by the FCC.
Implemented in 2015.
All your worst case scenarios are preposterous.
— TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) November 22, 2017
It’s not a right, now the 2nd admendment… yeah it is.
— Molly (@mollyb67) November 22, 2017
Who should we enslave to build and maintain this "open internet" so that all may enjoy for free? https://t.co/Ih6P6ZtPBN
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 22, 2017
Which amendment is that again?
— NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) November 22, 2017
Democrats have no clue about the difference between "wants" and "rights."
Mayor de Blasio: "access to a free and open internet is a fundamental right of every citizen" https://t.co/uLA8L97OMg
— John/TheCitySquare (@johncitysq) November 22, 2017
Stop right there. No it isn’t. You have the right to purchase Internet services. You don’t have any “right" to “free” Internet that someone else is forced to pay for. https://t.co/OE6H4WA5I6
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 22, 2017
#NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/kW3HPbjJTe
— T. D. Neliton (@WarriorforKids) November 22, 2017