New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio must be using a different version of the U.S. Constitution than most other people:

Just a few thoughts on #NetNeutrality – first of all, access to a free and open internet is a fundamental right of every citizen. (1/4) — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2017

“Fundamental right”?

It's not a right, moron. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 22, 2017

Wait, “free WiFi” isn’t in the Bill of Rights?

Where can I find that "fundamental right" in the Bill of Rights? https://t.co/we044byX2Z — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 22, 2017

Founders unavailable for comment.

You can't get trains to run and loathe cops but think the government's job is running the internet. https://t.co/PGqfjaeDqd — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 22, 2017

He does have his priorities!

Life, liberty, and free internet was what Jefferson actually meant to write https://t.co/2S0rZoL1Rx — Chris (@ChrisMears00) November 22, 2017

Firstly, you dolt… Net Neutrality wasn't a law… Was a regulation promulgated by the FCC. Implemented in 2015. All your worst case scenarios are preposterous. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) November 22, 2017

It’s not a right, now the 2nd admendment… yeah it is. — Molly (@mollyb67) November 22, 2017

Who should we enslave to build and maintain this "open internet" so that all may enjoy for free? https://t.co/Ih6P6ZtPBN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 22, 2017

Which amendment is that again? — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) November 22, 2017

Democrats have no clue about the difference between "wants" and "rights." Mayor de Blasio: "access to a free and open internet is a fundamental right of every citizen" https://t.co/uLA8L97OMg — John/TheCitySquare (@johncitysq) November 22, 2017