This is just an awful and maddening story out of Montgomery County, Maryland:
BREAKING: MoCo Police say pack of MS-13 members decapitated + stabbed a man 100+ times.
They removed victim’s heart + buried it with his body in shallow grave at Wheaton Regional Park.
This is the latest in a rising tide of local MS-13 violence.
— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) November 22, 2017
Wheaton, MD: "Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members" https://t.co/4gUxMkOSmI pic.twitter.com/EC1xcW6nLf
— Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) November 22, 2017
Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members https://t.co/P4npA6Oymp
— 13WHAM (@13WHAM) November 22, 2017
It seems like only yesterday certain warnings were being written off as racist and xenophobic:
Are the people who clutched their pearls over Ed Gillespie's MS-13 ads as upset by MS-13 stabbing 100 times, decapitating, and dismembering their latest victim https://t.co/qx1hUDM2pE
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 22, 2017
For everyone who mocked Ed Gillespie’s ads https://t.co/FjTXiXucg5
— el jefe (@ThatElJefe) November 22, 2017
Just awful.
Savagery. Holy crap. Good job sanctuary city! https://t.co/uLnGvOomLB
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 22, 2017
Oh God! How these devils get into USA?
— Maya Varma (@swargcoming) November 22, 2017
Democrats immigration policies
— Patrick Brown (@Ptab01) November 22, 2017
Sure, let's keep the borders open. What a great policy. https://t.co/yJj47y4o8Y
— Mr. Shepard (@JShep33) November 22, 2017
Hey Liberal virtue mongers who decried any mention of MS-13 a few weeks ago, what say you?
@michellemalkin has been railing against MS-13 for ages:https://t.co/nGQJOoVpVp https://t.co/xdH3veC2xJ
— CRTV (@CRTV) November 22, 2017
These are the types of people Democrats insist on protecting… https://t.co/WWOOZOAvzy
— The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) November 22, 2017
Thank you for reporting this. No doubt this is NOT an isolated incident.
— Choose Your Battles (@melodyindenver) November 22, 2017
Thank you for reporting on this. So many people in the DC area are unaware of these animals.
— Intense American (@IntenseAmerican) November 22, 2017
Democrats want to bring these people into the country and want you to be unarmed to face them. 🤔 https://t.co/ARg4PSiiww
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 22, 2017
***
