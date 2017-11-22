This is just an awful and maddening story out of Montgomery County, Maryland:

BREAKING: MoCo Police say pack of MS-13 members decapitated + stabbed a man 100+ times. They removed victim’s heart + buried it with his body in shallow grave at Wheaton Regional Park. This is the latest in a rising tide of local MS-13 violence. ***Read Charging Docs Below*** pic.twitter.com/OVSeIVRDDC — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) November 22, 2017

Wheaton, MD: "Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members" https://t.co/4gUxMkOSmI pic.twitter.com/EC1xcW6nLf — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) November 22, 2017

Police: Man found in Md. was decapitated, had heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members https://t.co/P4npA6Oymp — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) November 22, 2017

It seems like only yesterday certain warnings were being written off as racist and xenophobic:

Are the people who clutched their pearls over Ed Gillespie's MS-13 ads as upset by MS-13 stabbing 100 times, decapitating, and dismembering their latest victim https://t.co/qx1hUDM2pE — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 22, 2017

For everyone who mocked Ed Gillespie’s ads https://t.co/FjTXiXucg5 — el jefe (@ThatElJefe) November 22, 2017

Just awful.

Savagery. Holy crap. Good job sanctuary city! https://t.co/uLnGvOomLB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 22, 2017

Oh God! How these devils get into USA? — Maya Varma (@swargcoming) November 22, 2017

Democrats immigration policies — Patrick Brown (@Ptab01) November 22, 2017

Sure, let's keep the borders open. What a great policy. https://t.co/yJj47y4o8Y — Mr. Shepard (@JShep33) November 22, 2017

Hey Liberal virtue mongers who decried any mention of MS-13 a few weeks ago, what say you? @michellemalkin has been railing against MS-13 for ages:https://t.co/nGQJOoVpVp https://t.co/xdH3veC2xJ — CRTV (@CRTV) November 22, 2017

These are the types of people Democrats insist on protecting… https://t.co/WWOOZOAvzy — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) November 22, 2017

Thank you for reporting this. No doubt this is NOT an isolated incident. — Choose Your Battles (@melodyindenver) November 22, 2017

Thank you for reporting on this. So many people in the DC area are unaware of these animals. — Intense American (@IntenseAmerican) November 22, 2017

Democrats want to bring these people into the country and want you to be unarmed to face them. 🤔 https://t.co/ARg4PSiiww — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 22, 2017

***

Related:

Mother of two, 20, sentenced for role in death of teen stabbed 153 times by MS-13 gang members

Fear of deportation spurred women to drop abuse cases, but didn’t deter MS-13 gang member from doing this