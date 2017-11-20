There’s a story about then Dem Sens. Ted Kennedy and Chris Dodd that’s been circulating for a long time, but that never stopped Democrats from looking up to Kennedy:

The details in this piece are surreal; hadn't read it in a few years. Ted Kennedy's legacy was celebrated during the 2012 DNC, which also relentlessly attacked GOP's supposed "war on women." #Flashback #LionOfTheSenate #WaitressSandwich pic.twitter.com/nfHMnvjIqh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2017

Katie Pavlich also remembered how the Democrats continued to lionize the late Massachusetts senator:

The DNC played a seven minute long tribute video for him in which they sprawled "Women's Rights Champion" across the screen https://t.co/ZtPYypBUCX — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 20, 2017

The Dems love Ted Kennedy, and some in the media don’t want to be reminded otherwise, as Pavlich also pointed out:

I brought up the fact that Ted Kennedy left a woman to drown in his car during a CNN panel at DNC and Piers Morgan told me it was "below the belt," Hilary Rosen freaked https://t.co/my8pmfR7cn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 20, 2017

Further, I got a call from a producer who said I could have "said it differently." Nope. https://t.co/boA67YKuFh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 20, 2017

“Said it differently” might translate to “we’d rather you not said it at all.”

Liberals hate being reminded of Chappaquiddick because it reminds them that they've been silent about it all these years, and everyone knows they wouldn't have been if a Republican senator left a woman to drown in a car. https://t.co/Ht5ejN1P35 — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) November 20, 2017

Barack Obama is among those Democrats who have always spoken highly of Kennedy while accusing Republicans of waging a so-called “war on women.”