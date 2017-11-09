Among Democrat wins on Tuesday were governorships in the states of New Jersey and Virginia. The victories re-energized the party, and Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou cited two names in particular as the reasons why:

Trending

A Democrat resurgence will be attributed to the coalitions of a former president who presided over historic Dem Party losses on both federal and state level and the candidate who lost to Donald Trump?

Some days it’s really hard to tell.

***

Related:

Amazing: Hillary superfan Peter Daou ‘fact-checks’ opinion she was a bad candidate

Meltdown to END ALL meltdowns: Peter Daou just LOSES IT in thread defending Hillary the cheater

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDemocratsDNCDonald TrumpHillary ClintonPeter Daou