Among Democrat wins on Tuesday were governorships in the states of New Jersey and Virginia. The victories re-energized the party, and Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou cited two names in particular as the reasons why:

A Year After Trump, Women and Minorities Give Groundbreaking Wins to Democrats https://t.co/myFjQDAVcd — La Femme Negrita (@LaFemme_Negrita) November 9, 2017

The power of the Clinton and Obama coalitions. https://t.co/VCLtBBQmnu — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 9, 2017

A Democrat resurgence will be attributed to the coalitions of a former president who presided over historic Dem Party losses on both federal and state level and the candidate who lost to Donald Trump?

Is this the parody account everyone's talking about?? — Johnny (@JohnnyTatonka) November 9, 2017

Some days it’s really hard to tell.

