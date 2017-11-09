Progressive Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has major doubts that tech companies can adequately police social media, and believes that the ever-flawless federal government and bureaucrat regulators might need to provide oversight:

Sen. Al Franken is calling for 'vigorous oversight' of Facebook, Google, and Twitter https://t.co/67N9n1xfqU pic.twitter.com/94UVWiNbba — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 9, 2017

Suffice to say there weren’t a lot of fans of Franken’s Orwellian designs on government control over social media and free speech:

Liberals: Donald Trump is a fascist. Also liberals: Give the federal government total control to restrict the 1st & 2nd Amendment. Kthxbai. — Jonathan Goldstein (@TeamAmericaMOFO) November 9, 2017

Ironic and hypocritical? Could be just a little! And doggone it, people don’t like it:

Just your friendly neighborhood Democrat, trying to institute Orwellian control over your thoughts and actions. https://t.co/6axFFmdPsz — Chainsean Massacre (@BetterBuckleUp) November 9, 2017

Yes, let's give the government free reign to look at what we say and search for online. What could go wrong there? https://t.co/IrctCZQx3u — Jim Bevan (@JimB_85) November 9, 2017

Hey Al. Why don’t you focus on oversight of the friggin government that can’t even run effectively? — Sean (@405sean) November 9, 2017

Gov't control over our media tech is way to go…1984, animal farm — Peter Klinge Jr (@peterklinge) November 9, 2017

God, so tired of this socialist Stuart Smalley pic.twitter.com/gRKxiQ3sSE — Marek Zee (@MarekZee) November 9, 2017

It's just a little government #censorship, what's the worst that could happen? https://t.co/jNpkI1EX45 — Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) November 9, 2017

Breaking:

Wannabe Fascists wanna fascist. https://t.co/IOoUW1foLp — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 9, 2017

Oh boy. A liberal who wants draconian speech policing. What a shocker. https://t.co/Dk64Vt3BwF — Rev. Templeton Jones (@TempletonTJones) November 9, 2017

No way around it: These people want to control the flow of information in this country. https://t.co/Q9kY2wOcI0 — Zach Weissmueller (@TheAbridgedZach) November 9, 2017

How about just getting them to obey existing laws & the US Constitution first? https://t.co/3pcWr4KuQI — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) November 9, 2017

Censorship is fun. — K Ham (@keithfhamilton) November 9, 2017

Oversight only over things he does not agree with. — Zippy561 (@Fman30) November 9, 2017

Will all this social media criticism of Sen. Franken’s desire to oversee social media strengthen his resolve? It’s certainly not likely to make him less interested in “oversight.”

