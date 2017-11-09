Progressive Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has major doubts that tech companies can adequately police social media, and believes that the ever-flawless federal government and bureaucrat regulators might need to provide oversight:

Suffice to say there weren’t a lot of fans of Franken’s Orwellian designs on government control over social media and free speech:

Ironic and hypocritical? Could be just a little! And doggone it, people don’t like it:

Will all this social media criticism of Sen. Franken’s desire to oversee social media strengthen his resolve? It’s certainly not likely to make him less interested in “oversight.”

