With Thanksgiving coming up in a couple of weeks, PETA’s annual lectures are getting cooked up and served:
Turkeys don't belong on your #Thanksgiving table. pic.twitter.com/5eRgaI4ZXY
— PETA (@peta) November 9, 2017
PETA might need a safe space to hide from some of the replies:
I took time to read read all the replies. #peta should too. Good job meat eaters…
— Jimmy (@jwlmd2000) November 9, 2017
That PETA tweet backfired badly:
Yea they belong on a plate, and stuffed with bread and drizzled with gravy
— Nicholas Lozano (@BluprintNICK) November 9, 2017
Well sure not raw https://t.co/ISy184TVUN
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 9, 2017
Agreed. Turkey should be in your regular diet throughout the year. Prime Rib is better for #Thanksgiving. https://t.co/WPBu8YxppF
— Trump Facts (@Real_TrumpFacts) November 9, 2017
Hunt your own wild turkey. Problem solved. https://t.co/Mvyhd2cCR3
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 9, 2017
So y’all really think you can eliminate turkey from thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/efADgxAxoJ
— Dean Gallegos (@DeanGallegos4) November 9, 2017
Then where am I supposed to eat them, off the floor? https://t.co/kJCAH0t6OQ
— Wyld Stalyn (@WyldStalyn5150) November 9, 2017
You're right. Turkey's belong on a giant silver plate, surrounded by mash potatoes, gravy, deer meat, chicken, pumpkin pie, squash, Lemonade, sweet potato pie, eggnog, corn, meatloaf, collard greens, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, deviled eggs, sweet tea, beans.. https://t.co/A3DPNTrDrn
— Patty Politics (@youngblackcon) November 9, 2017
Thank you, PETA, for making me want to eat even more turkey on #Thanksgiving. https://t.co/iV6WjeYpbV
— NASCAR Guy (@MegaDriver86) November 9, 2017
Maybe so, maybe no. But they belong in sammiches to get me through to Christmas when we slaughter the pig. Mm mm, pork. https://t.co/dHEnhc8cXR
— Catfish Rex of Troy (@BoonaticRex) November 9, 2017
— Travis Roper (@roper_travis) November 9, 2017
True. It tastes like wet napkins. Beef is better. https://t.co/v1h1C5fjlz
— Mo Mo (@molratty) November 9, 2017
Correct, it belongs on my plate, properly carved, with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy. https://t.co/n2HYmlyYpf
— John Ryan McGehee (@JRyanMcGehee) November 9, 2017
I'm in the mood for some turkey now
— Joe Hash (@Im_The_one43) November 9, 2017
They belong in your belly.
Because they are stupid and delicious.
Unlike PETA, which is just stupid. https://t.co/TpGpPrDWKC
— Warlord Ralts (@TimWillard3) November 9, 2017
I disagree pic.twitter.com/buOHkZrqlP
— Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) November 9, 2017
Truth. Turkey is is a low tier meat. Pigs, chickens, and cows are tastier. https://t.co/yxbGeROseu
— Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) November 9, 2017
— Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) November 9, 2017
Who’s hungry?