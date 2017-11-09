With Thanksgiving coming up in a couple of weeks, PETA’s annual lectures are getting cooked up and served:

PETA might need a safe space to hide from some of the replies:

I took time to read read all the replies. #peta should too. Good job meat eaters… — Jimmy (@jwlmd2000) November 9, 2017

That PETA tweet backfired badly:

Yea they belong on a plate, and stuffed with bread and drizzled with gravy — Nicholas Lozano (@BluprintNICK) November 9, 2017

Well sure not raw https://t.co/ISy184TVUN — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 9, 2017

Agreed. Turkey should be in your regular diet throughout the year. Prime Rib is better for #Thanksgiving. https://t.co/WPBu8YxppF — Trump Facts (@Real_TrumpFacts) November 9, 2017

Hunt your own wild turkey. Problem solved. https://t.co/Mvyhd2cCR3 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 9, 2017

So y’all really think you can eliminate turkey from thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/efADgxAxoJ — Dean Gallegos (@DeanGallegos4) November 9, 2017

Then where am I supposed to eat them, off the floor? https://t.co/kJCAH0t6OQ — Wyld Stalyn (@WyldStalyn5150) November 9, 2017

You're right. Turkey's belong on a giant silver plate, surrounded by mash potatoes, gravy, deer meat, chicken, pumpkin pie, squash, Lemonade, sweet potato pie, eggnog, corn, meatloaf, collard greens, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, deviled eggs, sweet tea, beans.. https://t.co/A3DPNTrDrn — Patty Politics (@youngblackcon) November 9, 2017

Thank you, PETA, for making me want to eat even more turkey on #Thanksgiving. https://t.co/iV6WjeYpbV — NASCAR Guy (@MegaDriver86) November 9, 2017

Maybe so, maybe no. But they belong in sammiches to get me through to Christmas when we slaughter the pig. Mm mm, pork. https://t.co/dHEnhc8cXR — Catfish Rex of Troy (@BoonaticRex) November 9, 2017

True. It tastes like wet napkins. Beef is better. https://t.co/v1h1C5fjlz — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 9, 2017

Correct, it belongs on my plate, properly carved, with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy. https://t.co/n2HYmlyYpf — John Ryan McGehee (@JRyanMcGehee) November 9, 2017

I'm in the mood for some turkey now — Joe Hash (@Im_The_one43) November 9, 2017

They belong in your belly. Because they are stupid and delicious. Unlike PETA, which is just stupid. https://t.co/TpGpPrDWKC — Warlord Ralts (@TimWillard3) November 9, 2017

Truth. Turkey is is a low tier meat. Pigs, chickens, and cows are tastier. https://t.co/yxbGeROseu — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) November 9, 2017

Who’s hungry?