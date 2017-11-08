For some reason liberals are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s election loss, and the hashtag #ThankYouHillary has been trending most of the day (subsequently getting hijacked by conservatives). Women’s March is really into the occasion, and hopes Hillary plays a big role in the party’s future:

Yes, please Dems, continue to allow Hillary Clinton to pave the way to the party’s future!

Trending

Shh! Don’t tell them!

It goes without saying that the biggest Clinton fan in the universe totally agrees with Women’s March:

The most predictable response ever!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionHillary ClintonWomen's March