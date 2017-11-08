For some reason liberals are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s election loss, and the hashtag #ThankYouHillary has been trending most of the day (subsequently getting hijacked by conservatives). Women’s March is really into the occasion, and hopes Hillary plays a big role in the party’s future:

#ThankYouHillary for your leadership. Last night’s victory was possible because of the path you have paved (and continue to pave). pic.twitter.com/dGJ59NXQ84 — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 8, 2017

Yes, please Dems, continue to allow Hillary Clinton to pave the way to the party’s future!

She literally lost lmao https://t.co/A0cRM1Ve47 — Alieu (@ahleeyou) November 8, 2017

Hillary is the reason Donald Trump is president right now. 😂😂😂 — Jedidiah Jackson (@chiefus86) November 8, 2017

Shh! Don’t tell them!

It goes without saying that the biggest Clinton fan in the universe totally agrees with Women’s March:

THIS IS A POWERFUL MESSAGE. Kudos to @womensmarch for having the courage to say it so clearly and to show a unified path forward. https://t.co/R1Th3aqDfZ — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 8, 2017

The most predictable response ever!