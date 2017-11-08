Democrats had some election victories in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere yesterday, so perhaps that’s emboldened them on the national level, as evidenced by a bill introduced by Senate Dem:
JUST IN: Sen. Feinstein and Senate Democrats introduce bill to ban assault weapons pic.twitter.com/d94tkH6ASo
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 8, 2017
“This bill won’t stop every mass shooting, but it will begin removing these weapons of war from our streets," Sen. Feinstein says https://t.co/hrmPGTeNnh
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2017
But remember…
"Nobody's trying to ban any guns, that's just a paranoid lie. Oh, and we're proposing legislation to ban over 200 different guns." https://t.co/248JG9wWMD
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 8, 2017
*Eye roll*
A ban on anything with a detachable magazine and threaded barrel?
Isn't that everything except revolvers & shotguns? https://t.co/HxbTJFl9zf
— PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) November 8, 2017
Based on the mag ban and storage provisions, this bill is poisoned from the outset, and is merely a way to raise funds from silly people. https://t.co/cFGubUo0um
— Adam Maxwell (@maxwellarm) November 8, 2017
So basically they have no intention of actually trying to pass this monstrosity it’s just theater the Dems can trot out. https://t.co/oF8VmYsFuk
— Heather (@hboulware) November 8, 2017
Every one of my magazines would be considered illegal. Every one. https://t.co/C51YoagKUy
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2017
Not sure if Feinstein has noticed lately, but vehicles are also "assault weapons." https://t.co/6w4LlT7wZi
— Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) November 8, 2017
The Dems are again trying to take the Law of Unintended Consequences to new heights:
Gun manufacturers thank you for putting up something like this that will never pass. Did you want to spur more AR sales? Because you just did. https://t.co/AGsVJEqr1h
— Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) November 8, 2017
That will unquestionably backfire on Dems.
Gun sales have been way down in 2017 b/c Hillary lost. Awfully kind of Feinstein to give people a reason to buy in bulk again! https://t.co/MVx4weOpEX
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2017
Welp, guess I should get around to buying my first AR soon. Forbidden fruit and all. https://t.co/ThzY5p1bzS
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 8, 2017
Time to shop! https://t.co/MBtXTmeesN
— Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) November 8, 2017
Gun Saleswoman Of The Year! https://t.co/xeHvWBCiQy
— WrongthinkDeetz (@tahDeetz) November 8, 2017
Would be interesting to learn if sponsoring legislators do have stock in gun manufacturing companies.
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2017
How come Democrats didn't do this in 2009 and 2010 when they had 60 in the Senate? Ans: to many of their constituents disagree. https://t.co/pg3QDZXNCj
— Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) November 8, 2017
We’re looking at you, Harry Reid!