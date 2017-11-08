Democrats had some election victories in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere yesterday, so perhaps that’s emboldened them on the national level, as evidenced by a bill introduced by Senate Dem:

JUST IN: Sen. Feinstein and Senate Democrats introduce bill to ban assault weapons pic.twitter.com/d94tkH6ASo — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 8, 2017

“This bill won’t stop every mass shooting, but it will begin removing these weapons of war from our streets," Sen. Feinstein says https://t.co/hrmPGTeNnh — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2017

But remember…

"Nobody's trying to ban any guns, that's just a paranoid lie. Oh, and we're proposing legislation to ban over 200 different guns." https://t.co/248JG9wWMD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 8, 2017

*Eye roll*

A ban on anything with a detachable magazine and threaded barrel?

Isn't that everything except revolvers & shotguns? https://t.co/HxbTJFl9zf — PoltergeistMath (@politicalmath) November 8, 2017

Based on the mag ban and storage provisions, this bill is poisoned from the outset, and is merely a way to raise funds from silly people. https://t.co/cFGubUo0um — Adam Maxwell (@maxwellarm) November 8, 2017

So basically they have no intention of actually trying to pass this monstrosity it’s just theater the Dems can trot out. https://t.co/oF8VmYsFuk — Heather (@hboulware) November 8, 2017

Every one of my magazines would be considered illegal. Every one. https://t.co/C51YoagKUy — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2017

Not sure if Feinstein has noticed lately, but vehicles are also "assault weapons." https://t.co/6w4LlT7wZi — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) November 8, 2017

The Dems are again trying to take the Law of Unintended Consequences to new heights:

Gun manufacturers thank you for putting up something like this that will never pass. Did you want to spur more AR sales? Because you just did. https://t.co/AGsVJEqr1h — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) November 8, 2017

That will unquestionably backfire on Dems.

Gun sales have been way down in 2017 b/c Hillary lost. Awfully kind of Feinstein to give people a reason to buy in bulk again! https://t.co/MVx4weOpEX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2017

Welp, guess I should get around to buying my first AR soon. Forbidden fruit and all. https://t.co/ThzY5p1bzS — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 8, 2017

Gun Saleswoman Of The Year! https://t.co/xeHvWBCiQy — WrongthinkDeetz (@tahDeetz) November 8, 2017

Would be interesting to learn if sponsoring legislators do have stock in gun manufacturing companies. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2017

How come Democrats didn't do this in 2009 and 2010 when they had 60 in the Senate? Ans: to many of their constituents disagree. https://t.co/pg3QDZXNCj — Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) November 8, 2017

We’re looking at you, Harry Reid!