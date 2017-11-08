Democrats had some election victories in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere yesterday, so perhaps that’s emboldened them on the national level, as evidenced by a bill introduced by Senate Dem:

But remember…

*Eye roll*

Trending

The Dems are again trying to take the Law of Unintended Consequences to new heights:

That will unquestionably backfire on Dems.

We’re looking at you, Harry Reid!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentAR-15assault weaponsDianne Feinsteingun control