Democrat victories in elections yesterday have former President Obama in a hopeful mood after several years of bad news for Dems:
This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ . And congratulations to all the victors in state legislative, county and mayors' races. Every office in a democracy counts!
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 8, 2017
Hmmm:
The first sentence here is . . . interesting. https://t.co/VMwob1fe00
— Ian Tuttle (@iptuttle) November 8, 2017
That could be read in different ways:
If Republicans win it’s proof of stolen election
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 8, 2017
I read it as a shot against HRC. The implication is that ppl did not come out to vote for HRC (because, of course, she was no Obama…)
— J Siegler (@jamesseegs) November 8, 2017
Not it isn’t. It is directed towards Dems voters who didn’t vote because they thought HRC was a lock. You’re reaching. https://t.co/qh3Bj1Zqsr
— Fureous Angel (@LBCgolfplayer) November 8, 2017
Properly, your putative successor's humiliating defeat is what happens when the people vote, too. https://t.co/f2X7Ce12ET
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) November 8, 2017
It’s a little funny since so much of the ground Dems lost happened during Obama’s watch:
He seems to be happy that Democrats are making up some of the ground they lost when he was president. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qN9agNhpd2
— Brian Carey (@brianmcarey) November 8, 2017
You destroyed your party.
But we appreciate it. https://t.co/5HRnA2JbIy
— BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) November 8, 2017
And besides, who voted in all previous elections?
Those weren’t people voting in 2010, 2014 & 2016. https://t.co/sEjcFaylQx
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2017
Republicans aren't people. https://t.co/54o8kszEgT
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 8, 2017
As opposed to a year ago? https://t.co/IwTk1e9K6t
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 8, 2017
So once again, a raging leftist dehumanizes anyone who doesn't vote democrat. https://t.co/ehbaSTd7BN
— UncleFacts (@unclefacts) November 8, 2017
Who has been voting the past 9 years?? Dogs?
— JP (@Jprichard34) November 8, 2017
The people also elected Donald Trump President https://t.co/DsJP7lW7vQ
— Jimmy Bloomfield (@_JBloomfield) November 8, 2017
And November 8, 2016 is what happened when people voted. https://t.co/Mj3t1bhtaJ
— David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) November 8, 2017
Apparently the ex-prez doesn’t think “the people” voted in that election.