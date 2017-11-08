Democrat victories in elections yesterday have former President Obama in a hopeful mood after several years of bad news for Dems:

This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ . And congratulations to all the victors in state legislative, county and mayors' races. Every office in a democracy counts! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 8, 2017

Hmmm:

The first sentence here is . . . interesting. https://t.co/VMwob1fe00 — Ian Tuttle (@iptuttle) November 8, 2017

That could be read in different ways:

If Republicans win it’s proof of stolen election — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 8, 2017

I read it as a shot against HRC. The implication is that ppl did not come out to vote for HRC (because, of course, she was no Obama…) — J Siegler (@jamesseegs) November 8, 2017

Not it isn’t. It is directed towards Dems voters who didn’t vote because they thought HRC was a lock. You’re reaching. https://t.co/qh3Bj1Zqsr — Fureous Angel (@LBCgolfplayer) November 8, 2017

Properly, your putative successor's humiliating defeat is what happens when the people vote, too. https://t.co/f2X7Ce12ET — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) November 8, 2017

It’s a little funny since so much of the ground Dems lost happened during Obama’s watch:

He seems to be happy that Democrats are making up some of the ground they lost when he was president. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qN9agNhpd2 — Brian Carey (@brianmcarey) November 8, 2017

You destroyed your party.

But we appreciate it. https://t.co/5HRnA2JbIy — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) November 8, 2017

And besides, who voted in all previous elections?

Those weren’t people voting in 2010, 2014 & 2016. https://t.co/sEjcFaylQx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2017

As opposed to a year ago? https://t.co/IwTk1e9K6t — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 8, 2017

So once again, a raging leftist dehumanizes anyone who doesn't vote democrat. https://t.co/ehbaSTd7BN — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) November 8, 2017

Who has been voting the past 9 years?? Dogs? — JP (@Jprichard34) November 8, 2017

The people also elected Donald Trump President https://t.co/DsJP7lW7vQ — Jimmy Bloomfield (@_JBloomfield) November 8, 2017

And November 8, 2016 is what happened when people voted. https://t.co/Mj3t1bhtaJ — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) November 8, 2017

Apparently the ex-prez doesn’t think “the people” voted in that election.