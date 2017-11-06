In Sutherland Springs, Texas, a gunman killed at least 26 people at a church and injured many more. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already assigned blame:

It was because of Republicans “waiting”? What a surprise, Warren’s got something in common with Chelsea Handler!

As the facts continue to be gathered (including reports that the gunman had been dishonorably discharged from the military and as a result was possibly barred by law from owning a firearm), in the end, the attack was ended by a citizen with a gun:

Warren will most likely ignore facts that don’t fit neatly into her desired narrative.

The country awaits Warren’s proposed solution:

Stay tuned. ::crickets::

