In Sutherland Springs, Texas, a gunman killed at least 26 people at a church and injured many more. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already assigned blame:

I'm heartsick for the victims, families & community of Sutherland Springs. But I'm more than heartsick – I'm angry. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

How many kids must die of gun violence on playgrounds & streets every day with no attention at all before we wake up to what’s happening? — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

Thoughts & prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

It was because of Republicans “waiting”? What a surprise, Warren’s got something in common with Chelsea Handler!

As the facts continue to be gathered (including reports that the gunman had been dishonorably discharged from the military and as a result was possibly barred by law from owning a firearm), in the end, the attack was ended by a citizen with a gun:

SHERIFF: Local resident with a gun engaged and pursued Devin Patrick Kelley https://t.co/1CaTnznMEF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 6, 2017

Good thing this murdering lunatic, who obtained a gun illegally, was stopped by law abiding gun owners. https://t.co/Owfs5u7Z5Z — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 6, 2017

His gun was owned illegally. His rampage was finally stopped due to a man with a legally owned gun. But by all means, keep demagoguing. https://t.co/LcFq4sJmJ8 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 6, 2017

Warren will most likely ignore facts that don’t fit neatly into her desired narrative.

An armed citizen shot at him. Would you rather that not happen? — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 6, 2017

How would you have stopped this nut? — CTmommy (@ctmommy) November 6, 2017

Here's a suggestion: Why don't you outlaw killing people?

I mean, since laws would have stopped this from happening… https://t.co/BoUOcSERKL — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) November 6, 2017

The country awaits Warren’s proposed solution:

File your bill tomorrow morning, Senator. https://t.co/tXrCEekpoW — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 5, 2017

Stay tuned. ::crickets::

***

