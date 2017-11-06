Former senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state John Kerry might be out of government, but he’s still sending strongly worded statements. This one is addressed to President Trump:
Pres Trump's rhetoric has “stepped over the line" and has "given North Korea reason to say, ‘Hey, we need a bomb,'" @johnkerry tells me. pic.twitter.com/ZtYM8mARvl
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 6, 2017
What a joke!
North Korea was testing weapons before Trump came into office, but lying is the only thing John Kerry succeeds at.
— Mike Davidson (@MD989TheBear) November 6, 2017
Perhaps Kerry’s uncomfortable with any foreign policy that doesn’t consider pallets of cash and James Taylor to be gestures that send strong messages to rogue despots.
I wonder who was Secretary of State while the North Koreans advanced their nuke program https://t.co/OtVVBLBdk0
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2017
Yes, because NK was not working on nuclear weapons during Obama’s tenure. BS
— Tom Hadly (@pr0j3ctmayh3m) November 6, 2017
THEY ALREADY HAVE THE BOMB, YOU IDIOT https://t.co/xNpYgI8Nm8
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 6, 2017
Shh! Don’t disturb Kerry’s stroll through fantasy-land.
There are plenty of things you can blame Trump for, but North Korea has been behaving the same way for decades (inc when Kerry was SoS). https://t.co/MUoKXFUUAW
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 6, 2017
We live in incredibly stupid stupid times, where people like John Kerry are actually taken seriously. https://t.co/bZneATj7YI
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 6, 2017
Good Lord. https://t.co/OC0Ok21sFx
— JWF (@JammieWF) November 6, 2017
It’s not like we just saw documents that make Kerry & Obama liars about Iran or anything. #shill
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 6, 2017
Really? And peace prize president was so nice to NK? Stop the BS. Clinton "nuke deal" gave them the bomb. Not the rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/AaUCNpcZue
— Deplorable Vic (@Vic_Vic_Who) November 6, 2017
Really John, now explain your Iran deal. https://t.co/8n9x8cfzaA
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017
At least Kerry didn’t blame climate change for North Korea’s nuke program. At least not yet.