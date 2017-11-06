Former senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state John Kerry might be out of government, but he’s still sending strongly worded statements. This one is addressed to President Trump:

What a joke!

Perhaps Kerry’s uncomfortable with any foreign policy that doesn’t consider pallets of cash and James Taylor to be gestures that send strong messages to rogue despots.

Shh! Don’t disturb Kerry’s stroll through fantasy-land.

At least Kerry didn’t blame climate change for North Korea’s nuke program. At least not yet.

