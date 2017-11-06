Former senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state John Kerry might be out of government, but he’s still sending strongly worded statements. This one is addressed to President Trump:

Pres Trump's rhetoric has “stepped over the line" and has "given North Korea reason to say, ‘Hey, we need a bomb,'" @johnkerry tells me. pic.twitter.com/ZtYM8mARvl — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 6, 2017

What a joke!

North Korea was testing weapons before Trump came into office, but lying is the only thing John Kerry succeeds at. — Mike Davidson (@MD989TheBear) November 6, 2017

Perhaps Kerry’s uncomfortable with any foreign policy that doesn’t consider pallets of cash and James Taylor to be gestures that send strong messages to rogue despots.

I wonder who was Secretary of State while the North Koreans advanced their nuke program https://t.co/OtVVBLBdk0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2017

Yes, because NK was not working on nuclear weapons during Obama’s tenure. BS — Tom Hadly (@pr0j3ctmayh3m) November 6, 2017

THEY ALREADY HAVE THE BOMB, YOU IDIOT https://t.co/xNpYgI8Nm8 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 6, 2017

Shh! Don’t disturb Kerry’s stroll through fantasy-land.

There are plenty of things you can blame Trump for, but North Korea has been behaving the same way for decades (inc when Kerry was SoS). https://t.co/MUoKXFUUAW — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 6, 2017

We live in incredibly stupid stupid times, where people like John Kerry are actually taken seriously. https://t.co/bZneATj7YI — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 6, 2017

It’s not like we just saw documents that make Kerry & Obama liars about Iran or anything. #shill — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 6, 2017

Really? And peace prize president was so nice to NK? Stop the BS. Clinton "nuke deal" gave them the bomb. Not the rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/AaUCNpcZue — Deplorable Vic (@Vic_Vic_Who) November 6, 2017

Really John, now explain your Iran deal. https://t.co/8n9x8cfzaA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017

At least Kerry didn’t blame climate change for North Korea’s nuke program. At least not yet.