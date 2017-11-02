Former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile has written how the 2015-2016 presidential campaign season was pretty much “rigged” in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

There are always plenty of “this tweet didn’t age well” examples for all kinds of occasions, but in light of fresh revelations about last year’s presidential election, Jake Tapper found a tweet that held up nicely over time:

This tweet DID age well. https://t.co/z4hQOu06v3 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

It sure looks like it:

Bernie Sanders is being treated very badly by the Democrats – the system is rigged against him. Many of his disenfranchised fans are for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2016

As odd as it may sound, Sen. Elizabeth Warren now agrees. (Cue Twilight Zone theme song)

A tweet that has aged like fine wine https://t.co/uNjseEZla2 — Rosie 🇬🇧🐼👌🇮🇪 (@RosalynJBurgess) November 2, 2017

***

