Former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile has written how the 2015-2016 presidential campaign season was pretty much “rigged” in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

There are always plenty of “this tweet didn’t age well” examples for all kinds of occasions, but in light of fresh revelations about last year’s presidential election, Jake Tapper found a tweet that held up nicely over time:

It sure looks like it:

As odd as it may sound, Sen. Elizabeth Warren now agrees. (Cue Twilight Zone theme song)

***

Trending

Related:

Why are Democrats suddenly distancing themselves from Hillary? Anybody? Mueller?

Oh, MY! This old Hillary tweet makes Elizabeth Warren’s about-face EVEN MORE awkward

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionBernie SandersDonald TrumpDonna BrazileHillary Clintonjake tapper