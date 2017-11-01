As you’ve probably heard several times from Democrats today, the terrorist attack in Manhattan yesterday isn’t to be politicized, unless of course it’s to politicize a perceived politicization from the other side, as former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon demonstrates:

Whenever someone brings up the Diversity Visa Lottery today, ask them how that ban on bump stocks is coming along. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 1, 2017

So it’s official then:

green light, folks. Politicize like the wind! https://t.co/15SKeRJogP — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 1, 2017

That didn’t last long. Fallon’s comparison isn’t exactly apples-to-apples:

No bump stocks: the man could still have killed people. No visa: the man would not be here to kill people. HTH. https://t.co/COI0boa8Yv — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) November 1, 2017

Without bump stocks, Vegas still has the shooter & a bunch of guns. Without visa, NYC has no assailant, thus no attack. https://t.co/2paiRjX2Qk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 1, 2017

And there’s the inherent “backfire” factor to consider:

So, what you're saying is, you're in favor of the "Muslim ban." https://t.co/Jb8cGPNUvh — Mo-vember (@molratty) November 1, 2017

It doesn’t look like Fallon’s exactly sure what he’s saying…

People can easily alter a gun and make their own bumpstocks. Keeping people out is a lot easier and cheaper https://t.co/WI9fUN4US4 — AJ Elicits (@altageno) November 1, 2017

We don’t care about terrorists killing people, because you don’t care about guns. https://t.co/m2SZ8qIUDD — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 1, 2017

The "ban on bump stocks" is DOA because @TheDemocrats wrote to bill to effectively ban all semi-autos, of course.#txlege #copolitics https://t.co/o6FIZz2BIf — Tom (@BoreGuru) November 1, 2017

Merits aside, this is category error liberals continue to make. Restricting freedoms of Americans is different than access for non-citizens. https://t.co/meKSUnjunJ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 1, 2017

