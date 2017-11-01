As you’ve probably heard several times from Democrats today, the terrorist attack in Manhattan yesterday isn’t to be politicized, unless of course it’s to politicize a perceived politicization from the other side, as former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon demonstrates:

So it’s official then:

That didn’t last long. Fallon’s comparison isn’t exactly apples-to-apples:

And there’s the inherent “backfire” factor to consider:

It doesn’t look like Fallon’s exactly sure what he’s saying…

