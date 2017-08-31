President Trump’s personal donation to the hurricane and flood recovery relief effort has been announced:

BREAKING: White House says President Trump to pledge $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 31, 2017

BREAKING: Donald Trump is donating $1 million of his own money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 31, 2017

NEW: Trump pledging $1 million to a fund for Harvey relief, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 31, 2017

The relief effort for Texas has raised tens of millions of dollars so far:

Good for him if he follows through. https://t.co/sc3Q11TQIs — neontaster (@neontaster) August 31, 2017

Nice touch. I am often critical of the man….but not on this one. https://t.co/KhTdLx0RgA — Scott Parks (@ParksKMBZ) August 31, 2017

Very kind gesture. Nothing more, nothing less. People are going to be dicks about this. Don't be a dick person. https://t.co/yfV8FFPs46 — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 31, 2017

Blue check journo tweets ripping Trump for not donating enough are coming in 3, 2, 1… https://t.co/PX4ZH3O8DP — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 31, 2017

Yep, like clockwork, you knew what was going to happen next:

ONE TENTH OF ONE PERCENT OF THE CUTS TO DISASTER AID IN THE FEDERAL BUDGET. https://t.co/bYEOuhXtr4 — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) August 31, 2017

Sandra Bullock and a bunch of other rich people beat him to it. And will probably actually pay it. https://t.co/NqMZsaTKyz — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 31, 2017

$4 million less than when he offered Barack Obama $5 million for his birth certificate. https://t.co/sXjM6EdDAp — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 31, 2017

We've heard this tune before. Which reporter is going to doggedly follow up on this until the money actually arrives? @Fahrenthold? https://t.co/LEGJ9iwRqS — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 31, 2017

In the form of golf tournaments at Trump courses. https://t.co/KzpxwQ0XFP — Glenn Fleishman 👋🚨🚑 (@GlennF) August 31, 2017

The Resistance in general was not impressed either:

So $10 per home? White House says 100k homes affected Meanwhile: GOP wants to cut $876 million from FEMA budget to pay for Trump's wall https://t.co/WY96Pwebe0 — Emily Q. Hazzard (@eqhazzard) August 31, 2017

Reminder: Pledging is NOT actually donating. He'll have to be publicly-shamed in months from now into actually making the donation. https://t.co/YiLEYRt9fr — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 31, 2017

I'll believe that when the check clears. — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) August 31, 2017

Beyoncé gave $7 million. Just sayin' — alexayellsalot (@alexayellsalot) August 31, 2017

Will he release his tax returns so we can check on that? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 31, 2017

$1 mil out of supposed $4 bil net worth. That's equivalent of donating $100 if net worth is $400k. — sean fine (@SeanFine27) August 31, 2017

Trump TO pledge $1 million! The keyword is TO! Who saw the Check? Has it cleared the Bank? I can swear on my life, there is NO check! CROOK. — CGEMike (@cmiche1) August 31, 2017

No fucking way it's actual personal funds. Will be foundation money donated by others. https://t.co/549KL9I8mJ — Jim White (@JimWhiteGNV) August 31, 2017

Demand receipts — Bryan Vehonsky (@Bryan_Vehonsky) August 31, 2017

BREAKING: Trump makes a pledge that is in no way more enforceable than his pledge to divest of his business. https://t.co/7qg05Aszah — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 31, 2017

Would that be the money he took from the secret service? Golf cart rentals? Or rent money from dump towers? — DJT walking papers👊 (@Heatherfire45) August 31, 2017

Again – it's all about him, always about him #Harvey — Dawn L Carmody (@dlcarmody) August 31, 2017

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

***

