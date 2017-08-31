President Trump’s personal donation to the hurricane and flood recovery relief effort has been announced:

The relief effort for Texas has raised tens of millions of dollars so far:

Yep, like clockwork, you knew what was going to happen next:

The Resistance in general was not impressed either:

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

