Former Attorney General Eric Holder took a swipe at President Trump in this tweet:
Number of times over six years that President Obama called and asked me to think about dropping a case: ZERO https://t.co/je7dhk7R28
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 27, 2017
Is that so?
So he had no problem with you targeting @JamesRosenTV ? https://t.co/WKWyybB0rM
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) August 28, 2017
How many times should he have called you to stop you from running guns to cartels https://t.co/3Mr79CgLI8
— MrSmith (@MrSmithisready) August 28, 2017
Yeah, Obama didn't even have to ask you to drop a case against Lois Lerner since you understood what he wanted + never brought one.
— (((Douglas Levene))) (@DouglasLevene) August 28, 2017
Ouch! Not to mention another detail:
He had Valerie Jarrett for that… https://t.co/SMkyELD76j
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 28, 2017
Many weren’t up for an ethics lecture from the ex-AG found in contempt of Congress with a track record of doing nothing about administration scandal:
How many times did you guys scheme about doing anti-Constitutional stuff like#fastandfurious
Or spying on journalists like @JamesRosenTV? https://t.co/6hEafIwNZh
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 28, 2017
What did obama say when you got caught giving guns to Mexican cartels? "Take the 5th"-obama
— Dylan (@dtaythecat2190) August 28, 2017
Now we have to listen to civics lessons from @EricHolder, a 2X perjurer and only AG ever to be held in contempt? Run any guns lately, Eric? https://t.co/EHd4zkqMfb
— Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) August 28, 2017