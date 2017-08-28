Former Attorney General Eric Holder took a swipe at President Trump in this tweet:

Number of times over six years that President Obama called and asked me to think about dropping a case: ZERO https://t.co/je7dhk7R28 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 27, 2017

Is that so?

So he had no problem with you targeting @JamesRosenTV ? https://t.co/WKWyybB0rM — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) August 28, 2017

How many times should he have called you to stop you from running guns to cartels https://t.co/3Mr79CgLI8 — MrSmith (@MrSmithisready) August 28, 2017

Yeah, Obama didn't even have to ask you to drop a case against Lois Lerner since you understood what he wanted + never brought one. — (((Douglas Levene))) (@DouglasLevene) August 28, 2017

Ouch! Not to mention another detail:

He had Valerie Jarrett for that… https://t.co/SMkyELD76j — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 28, 2017

Many weren’t up for an ethics lecture from the ex-AG found in contempt of Congress with a track record of doing nothing about administration scandal:

How many times did you guys scheme about doing anti-Constitutional stuff like#fastandfurious

Or spying on journalists like @JamesRosenTV? https://t.co/6hEafIwNZh — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 28, 2017

What did obama say when you got caught giving guns to Mexican cartels? "Take the 5th"-obama — Dylan (@dtaythecat2190) August 28, 2017