Former Attorney General Eric Holder took a swipe at President Trump in this tweet:

Is that so?

Trending

Ouch! Not to mention another detail:

Many weren’t up for an ethics lecture from the ex-AG found in contempt of Congress with a track record of doing nothing about administration scandal:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald Trumperic holderFast & FuriousJames RosenLois Lerner