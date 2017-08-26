Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence for a treason conviction was commuted by former President Obama, is confused by something:
why does everyone insist on comparing my commutation with the pardon of some crooked cop ?? 🤔🌈💕 #FridayFeeling
— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 26, 2017
Well, it depends on how one looks at it:
Good point: What you did was far worse. https://t.co/2IFwFDoWpO
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) August 26, 2017
You're right, they aren't comparable, yours was much more disgraceful https://t.co/FfIX6UBOqW
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 26, 2017
Manning served seven years of a 35-year sentence before Obama’s commutation.
Because #Democrats instantly forgot the President had such power once Mr. Obama left office. #pardon
— Wolfgang Koppenhöfer (@silberkugel56) August 26, 2017
Because you were a crooked soldier who put others at risk for your fifteen minutes.
— JasonRTownsend (@JasonRTownsend1) August 26, 2017
Today's Sign of the Apocalypse https://t.co/Y7jq41sqb7
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 26, 2017
True dat! His was a only misdemeanor, and it was politically driven.
Carry on. https://t.co/aZdVYn023A
— Kira Media (@Kira_Media) August 26, 2017
Fair question. Arpaio is dirtbag who should be in jail but it's not like he risked national security by cooperating w/a Russian intel front. https://t.co/jNfgT2bkOb
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 26, 2017
And yet Ben Rhodes is among those insisting Obama only “used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy.”
***
Related:
Chelsea Manning launches emoji offensive after Trump announces military transgender ban
Chelsea Manning declares the wealthy ‘don’t pay taxes’ and ‘we should make them’