Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence for a treason conviction was commuted by former President Obama, is confused by something:

why does everyone insist on comparing my commutation with the pardon of some crooked cop ?? 🤔🌈💕 #FridayFeeling — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 26, 2017

Well, it depends on how one looks at it:

Good point: What you did was far worse. https://t.co/2IFwFDoWpO — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) August 26, 2017

You're right, they aren't comparable, yours was much more disgraceful https://t.co/FfIX6UBOqW — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 26, 2017

Manning served seven years of a 35-year sentence before Obama’s commutation.

Because #Democrats instantly forgot the President had such power once Mr. Obama left office. #pardon — Wolfgang Koppenhöfer (@silberkugel56) August 26, 2017

Because you were a crooked soldier who put others at risk for your fifteen minutes. — JasonRTownsend (@JasonRTownsend1) August 26, 2017

Today's Sign of the Apocalypse https://t.co/Y7jq41sqb7 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 26, 2017

True dat! His was a only misdemeanor, and it was politically driven. Carry on. https://t.co/aZdVYn023A — Kira Media (@Kira_Media) August 26, 2017

Fair question. Arpaio is dirtbag who should be in jail but it's not like he risked national security by cooperating w/a Russian intel front. https://t.co/jNfgT2bkOb — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 26, 2017

And yet Ben Rhodes is among those insisting Obama only “used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy.”

