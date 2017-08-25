Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure as White House Communications Director might have been incredibly brief, but it’s been commemorated fittingly:

This cup has no leaks in it! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uRkqcnQ1FT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 25, 2017

Well played!

i'm starting to like this cat https://t.co/iCPhPs4nO3 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 25, 2017

Kudos for being able to laugh at yourself. Humor keeps us sane. — Alameda Mark (@alamedamark) August 25, 2017