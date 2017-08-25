Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure as White House Communications Director might have been incredibly brief, but it’s been commemorated fittingly:
This cup has no leaks in it! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uRkqcnQ1FT
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 25, 2017
Well played!
i'm starting to like this cat https://t.co/iCPhPs4nO3
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 25, 2017
Kudos for being able to laugh at yourself. Humor keeps us sane.
— Alameda Mark (@alamedamark) August 25, 2017
@strypeace say what you want about the guy, that's pretty funny https://t.co/aGmC99EkO7
— DaveyGravySauce (@DaveSauce14) August 25, 2017
Tags: Anthony Scaramucci