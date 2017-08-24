New York City Bill de Blasio said a few days ago he was reviewing any “symbols of hate” in the city that should be removed. One such “symbol” the mayor is considering having removed is Christopher Columbus:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may order removal of Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan https://t.co/5SKs164rWd pic.twitter.com/sBWMJiIrzm — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 24, 2017

This is getting ridiculous!!!! https://t.co/wDW267V3fW — micah sylvester (@micahsyl) August 24, 2017

Surprise!

De Blasio marched in a parade with convicted FALN terrorist, Lopez Rivera. Priorities. https://t.co/yEsNWHiMM4 — Mo'dBeer (@molratty) August 24, 2017

“Priorities” indeed.

And the Al Sharpton Statue in its place? https://t.co/8N9GGOzjVp — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) August 24, 2017

Making place for Stalin? https://t.co/ppp2q0RG9W — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 24, 2017

This snowflake campaign against statues just crossed the line!#statues https://t.co/Ljpzgqz2y3 — Zalmi U (@ZalmiU) August 24, 2017

One thing for sure, there will never be a Bill de Blasio statue in NYC. — Henry Wentz (@henrywentz) August 24, 2017

What happens when Mayor of New York figures out his city is named for the head of a massive slave trading operation?https://t.co/RB8YrtzlGZ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 24, 2017

Here’s an alternate idea:

Dear New York: Removing DeBlasio is cheaper.https://t.co/bqMaf7prSF — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) August 24, 2017

Something to consider!