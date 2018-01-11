Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has a big concern about U.S. attorneys and President Trump:
U.S. attorneys should work for the people they serve and be independent from the executive branch—that is a cornerstone of our democracy. https://t.co/NUkUcKT17j
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 10, 2018
Really? Prepare for embarrassingly necessary reality checks, senator:
Which is kinda hard because they work for the Executive Branch- https://t.co/JBOstuFqK4
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 11, 2018
Um … the US Attorneys work for the DOJ, which falls under the executive branch and answers to the president. You're an elected official, right? https://t.co/TcpIMJyTSm
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 11, 2018
Does Gillibrand even Constitution?
How are you a Senator? https://t.co/VloIEEYTWh
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 11, 2018
Few people are proud enough of their constitutional ignorance to put it out there like this. Good for you, @SenGillibrand. #Caring https://t.co/gtsj5jUgBB
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 11, 2018
Area Senator Doesn't Understand The Constitution She Swore To Uphold https://t.co/drCALtRaHV
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 11, 2018
Ummm
You should take a quick glance at the #Constitution some time https://t.co/EdULC5KUVA
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 11, 2018
Isn't the DOJ part of the executive branch? https://t.co/1VU0mvZSaX
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 11, 2018
If only there was a seventh-grade civics test one had to pass before anyone was allowed to become a United States senator. https://t.co/rnSp1ssRX0
— Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 11, 2018
If Michael Wolff can get away with making stuff up – and be celebrated for it – why can't @SenGillibrand ?
— Norvell Rose (@NorvR) January 11, 2018
Maybe this could be Gillibrand’s campaign slogan:
"Hello. I wish to be the head of the Executive Branch but know nothing about it. Please hire me." https://t.co/EOW3ZgtEdg
— (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) January 11, 2018
Will all that fit on her 2020 bumper sticker?
