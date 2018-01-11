As you know, Democrats had warned of “Armageddon,” middle class ruin and all other sorts of death and destruction if the GOP tax bill passed. Reality, however, has begged to differ, causing some awkward awakenings:

Elizabeth Warren at the beginning of December laughed off the idea that the tax cuts would have a “trickle down” effect:

The #GOPTaxScam isn’t about economic growth or jobs. Trickle down doesn’t work. But don’t take my word for it: top execs have admitted that they’ll use tax giveaways to buy back stock & fund new mergers. Nothing for workers. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 1, 2017

Elizabeth Warren, reluctantly, in January:

Elizabeth Warren "delighted" energy company in Massachusetts is reducing rates due to GOP tax plan she opposes https://t.co/ZOYR7C8XLY pic.twitter.com/A4mWlhBFye — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 11, 2018

Ha! From the DC Examiner:

Baier then mentioned that Eversource is planning millions of dollars of rate cuts for customers in response to a reduced corporate tax rate. “And good for them. I’m delighted to hear that,” Warren, who was being interviewed alongside Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said. But her adulation ended there.

Real life just ISN’T cooperating with the liberal narrative!

