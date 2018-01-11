As you know, Democrats had warned of “Armageddon,” middle class ruin and all other sorts of death and destruction if the GOP tax bill passed. Reality, however, has begged to differ, causing some awkward awakenings:

LOL. Here are the tweets…

Elizabeth Warren at the beginning of December laughed off the idea that the tax cuts would have a “trickle down” effect:

Elizabeth Warren, reluctantly, in January:

Ha! From the DC Examiner:

Baier then mentioned that Eversource is planning millions of dollars of rate cuts for customers in response to a reduced corporate tax rate.

“And good for them. I’m delighted to hear that,” Warren, who was being interviewed alongside Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

But her adulation ended there.

Real life just ISN’T cooperating with the liberal narrative!

Sure does!

