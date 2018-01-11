As Twitchy told you Wednesday evening, some Democrat women in Congress are planning to wear black to the State of the Union address in protest of sexual assault, and some will reportedly be accompanied by guests who have been victims:

ICYMI ==> JUST IN: Democrats are making ANOTHER 'YUGE' move at Trump's first SOTU https://t.co/cTMoh4vfBO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 11, 2018

JUST IN: Female Dems to wear black to Trump's State of the Union in to protest sexual harassment https://t.co/68nEphpmn3 pic.twitter.com/uoQdzio2J4 — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2018

Juanita Broaddrick is awaiting an invitation that will never come from the Democrats:

I'd be happy to go and wear black to represent all the victims of Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/fQ8Oossl7B — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2018

Any takers, congressional Dems? … Congressional Dems!?

Folks, thanks for your support but this was a "tongue in Cheek" comment to show the absurdity of their statement. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/cXytTiLqeZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2018

“Absurdity” and congressional Dems are redundant indeed.

You deserve a position behind Trump so all the Democrats will see you. https://t.co/MQu8VJgmos — The One & Only One, It Is Me🔥🔥♊🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Dangdurnit) January 11, 2018

Maybe you should show up and wear another color to represent victims. Maybe red, white, and blue? — Jim OSullivan (@JamesPOSullivan) January 11, 2018

Good idea. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2018

***

