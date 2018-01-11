As Twitchy told you Wednesday evening, some Democrat women in Congress are planning to wear black to the State of the Union address in protest of sexual assault, and some will reportedly be accompanied by guests who have been victims:

Juanita Broaddrick is awaiting an invitation that will never come from the Democrats:

Trending

Any takers, congressional Dems? … Congressional Dems!?

“Absurdity” and congressional Dems are redundant indeed.

***

Related:

‘Can you hear me NOW?!’ Juanita Broaddrick BLASTS Oprah for never hearing HER truth

‘DAYUM!’ Juanita Broaddrick BUSTS Meryl Streep for her FLAMING hypocrisy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJuanita BroaddrickSOTUState of the Union