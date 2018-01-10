Here’s additional proof-positive that the Democrats’ “end of the world” fear-mongering about the GOP tax bill was right on the money — or maybe not:
JUST IN: Waste Management says it will distribute a $2,000 bonus to every North American employee not on a bonus or sales incentive plan, including hourly and other employees, due to tax reform. https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 pic.twitter.com/rk94PUYhFA
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 10, 2018
Or as Nancy Pelosi called it…
ARRRRRRRRRMAGEDDON https://t.co/fY52CzWmsD
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 10, 2018
LOL.
How many Democrats voted for this bill again? https://t.co/P0e0HTggBN
— Conservative Review (@CR) January 10, 2018
Armageddon is actually pretty good! https://t.co/9sVHd26SR4
— Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) January 10, 2018
Impossible. I was told tax cuts rendered their employees into delicious soylent green. https://t.co/uAZmeFgceH
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) January 10, 2018
Well that'll irritate the left. https://t.co/Y7u1IRPIbV
— Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 10, 2018
What reality doesn’t?
***
