There have been maddening, baffling and idiotic Covid-19 regulations in various parts of the country for the past year, but California’s leaders are leading the nation in causing people to sarcastically yell “SCIENCE!”
Here’s the latest head-scratcher:
NEW: Outdoor dining has reopened in L.A. County as of today, but now the Health Department is banning restaurants from having their TVs turned on for customers. @FOXLA
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021
Directly from the new health order: “Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision is effective until further notice.”
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021
As usual, there’s counterproductive progressive genius behind the move:
This is @CountyofLA’s way of preventing #SuperBowl watch parties at restaurants. https://t.co/9rAQqT3uKB
— Tim Cates (@timcates) January 29, 2021
It’s obvious the Health Department wants to stop people from watching the Super Bowl outdoors at sports bars/restaurants, so they are now going to force people to watch it indoors with private home gatherings by taking the outdoor option away. Absolutely brilliant 🙄
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021
California has to be the dumbest place in America https://t.co/1mgSuBPowK
— Mindy (@just_mindy) January 29, 2021
Why? That's so damn stupid. https://t.co/F1TpToYC4A
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 29, 2021
It's all about control and conformity for the peasants.
— Michelle Sanford 🇺🇸 (@mwsanford) January 29, 2021
Covid spreading over UHF frequencies now? Must be the new LA mutation!
— KD (@KirseyBelle) January 29, 2021
New COVID-19 information: Televisions help spread the virus. https://t.co/Y8SykxWowe
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 29, 2021
Apparently TVs now spread COVID https://t.co/gkFEOUcc3Y
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 29, 2021
https://t.co/Yx7jDL4e5Y pic.twitter.com/caPjyCynwk
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 29, 2021
"science" https://t.co/xPsfB6x0tZ
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 29, 2021
Just when I thought California couldn't get any dumber. https://t.co/PC3kxaU9p8
— Matthew Westhoff (@mjwesthoff) January 29, 2021
And for the state’s public officials, tomorrow presents another opportunity to out-do themselves.