There have been maddening, baffling and idiotic Covid-19 regulations in various parts of the country for the past year, but California’s leaders are leading the nation in causing people to sarcastically yell “SCIENCE!”

Here’s the latest head-scratcher:

NEW: Outdoor dining has reopened in L.A. County as of today, but now the Health Department is banning restaurants from having their TVs turned on for customers. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021

Directly from the new health order: “Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision is effective until further notice.” — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021

As usual, there’s counterproductive progressive genius behind the move:

It’s obvious the Health Department wants to stop people from watching the Super Bowl outdoors at sports bars/restaurants, so they are now going to force people to watch it indoors with private home gatherings by taking the outdoor option away. Absolutely brilliant 🙄 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2021

ALL the facepalms.

California has to be the dumbest place in America https://t.co/1mgSuBPowK — Mindy (@just_mindy) January 29, 2021

“Stupid” must repel the coronavirus, or something.

It's all about control and conformity for the peasants. — Michelle Sanford 🇺🇸 (@mwsanford) January 29, 2021

Covid spreading over UHF frequencies now? Must be the new LA mutation! — KD (@KirseyBelle) January 29, 2021

New COVID-19 information: Televisions help spread the virus. https://t.co/Y8SykxWowe — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 29, 2021

Apparently TVs now spread COVID https://t.co/gkFEOUcc3Y — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 29, 2021

Just when I thought California couldn't get any dumber. https://t.co/PC3kxaU9p8 — Matthew Westhoff (@mjwesthoff) January 29, 2021

And for the state’s public officials, tomorrow presents another opportunity to out-do themselves.