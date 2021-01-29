New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a surreal press conference today during which he blamed just about everybody not named “Andrew Cuomo” and attempted to diminish — if not flat out dismiss — a New York Times report citing the state’s AG saying nursing home deaths could have been undercounted by 50 percent. Cuomo literally said “people died” and it shouldn’t really matter where that happened:

.@NYGovCuomo is responding to the AG’s report on his covering up nursing home deaths in New York by … attacking Republicans & the Capitol Hill riot pic.twitter.com/pCRPySUuzW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Cuomo on the AG report: “Where this starts is, frankly, a political attack from the prior administration HHS. Their great spokesperson, @MarcACaputo, who is a Roger Stone protege, who said we have more nursing home deaths in New York b/c of something the state health dept did." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Cuomo on nursing home deaths: “Who cares [where they died]? They died!” pic.twitter.com/VECpQNKF2I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to Covid-19 in care facilities, didn’t pull any punches on the governor:

Cuomo blaming everyone else again for his executive order to put Covid patients into nursing homes despite AG report yesterday. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Still won’t apologize or take any accountability for his decision. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

“People died” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Blaming the seniors for being old — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

“Lower percentage than other states” still using bad statistics. “Who cares?” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Making it all about him. He’s so gross. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

At one point Cuomo basically said that where people died doesn’t really matter because it happened:

If you think there was a mistake, then go talk to the federal government. It’s not about pointing fingers or blame, it’s that this became a political football, right? Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, it’s… people died. People died.

Wow.

“People die.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

“Can you protect old people from Covid? No.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

My father died. I wish I could blame someone” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Blaming God — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Well so much for responding to the bombshell 76 page AG report from yesterday about nursing homes. He’s still a broken record about blaming everyone else including the old people that died. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Send in the Subpoenas New York State lawmakers. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Back to Cuomo’s remarks about his father’s death:

I still can’t believe @NYGovCuomo told everyone that his dad died and he wished he could blame someone. His dad didn’t die of Covid in a nursing home thanks to his son sending infected patient into his facility. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

His father didn’t die in a nursing home thanks to his son ordering Covid positive patients into their facility. https://t.co/6S4jB4FdOx — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Cuomo’s nothing short of completely shameless.

Cuomo now talking about Covid going from China to Europe. Saying he doesn’t believe the “experts” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Now saying people were mean to him. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

Wow. Saying people are cruel to him. My God. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 29, 2021

This seems like the perfect way to close it out: