Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the Biden administration will likely look into the story involving hedge funds, GameStop and Robinhood (whether they’ll do so with or without the Treasury Secretary remains to be seen). Pelosi also said Congress might have a role in all this:

Pelosi's reaction to the drama around GameStop stock: "Interesting, isn't it?" She says the SEC will be reviewing it https://t.co/939YQ5fGPz pic.twitter.com/bx4qJsFaVe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2021

Pelosi on Gamestop: "It is interesting, isn't it? I understand that the administration is taking a look, and the S.E.C. is taking a look at what that is. But we all will be reviewing it. But interesting. It is interesting, yeah." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Others would first like a closer look taken at a different stock purchase:

So Nancy Pelosi buys $1M in stock options (!) in Tesla a few days before Joe Biden announces government vehicles will all be electric (not sure how that's legal). Meanwhile, you're not allowed to buy stock in GME or AMC on Robinhood. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 28, 2021

Good thing Pelosi is "looking at" scrutiny into GameStop when she herself has a bunch of Tesla calls before Biden's EV push.https://t.co/BOjZBXcfXl — Robert Smalls' Freedom Cruise & Casino (@dumble_derp) January 28, 2021

Interesting timing has been spotted:

I would like to know how a mom can’t buy GameStop but Nancy Pelosi can buy $1 million worth of Tesla right before a federal agency announces they will only be using electric cars from now on give me a break pic.twitter.com/47aorbvDy8 — angel (@ryker318) January 28, 2021

@SpeakerPelosi you purchased 1 million in Tesla stock as Biden pledged go with electric vehicles? Go on investigate GameStop — Refugees Son (@Refugee_Son76) January 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi can make money on Tesla which she bought knowing that Biden was going to mandate electric cars but you peasants, how dare you make money from GameStop. — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMkA20) January 28, 2021

Pelosi bought Tsla before Biden's announcement https://t.co/9C2MTPAVGy — Mrs_Pinky Openly Black Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) January 28, 2021

When you have the hearings on GameStop, perhaps you should also ask Speaker Pelosi why – and when exactly – she bought $1 million worth of Tesla calls last month. — Sensitive Skin (@sensitivemag) January 28, 2021

Nancy #Pelosi buys @Tesla #stock, couple days later Biden announces government vehicles all be electric…isn’t that insider trading? No crys foul.@reddit average Joe's stick it to the shorters of #wallstreet and now they scream foul and for #regulations #Fu*k @RobinhoodApp — The Crypto Welder (@TheCryptoWelder) January 28, 2021

These two stories do make for quite the shot and chaser:

President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to replace the U.S. government's fleet of roughly 650,000 vehicles with electric models as the new administration shifts its focus toward clean-energy.​ https://t.co/nYA6jmBRFd — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) January 26, 2021

Nancy Pelosi has plowed up to $1 million into bullish bets on Tesla stock https://t.co/wplE63f1Bg — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 25, 2021

Timing is everything.