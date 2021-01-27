‘There you have it’! AOC says Biden’s climate change executive orders sure sound familiar

President Joe Biden is signing executive orders by the dozen and he’s only been in office a week. Today’s insanity was a big round of job-killing EOs ostensibly designed to combat climate change. Biden says he’ll be eliminating fossil fuel-related jobs and making up for it by creating “clean energy” jobs (a promise Obama also made and you know how that turned out).

ADVERTISEMENT

During a debate in late September, Biden was briefly for the Green New Deal before he was against it:

Does Joe Biden know what he's talking about? Joe Biden: "The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…" *seconds later* Chris Wallace: "Do you support the Green New Deal?" Joe Biden: "No, I don't support the Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spotted Biden being “for” it again now that the election is behind him:

It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform 😉 https://t.co/zXn3VcAbYw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

AOC says Biden's $2T climate push sounds just like her 'Green New Deal' https://t.co/JK9cyiY7EL pic.twitter.com/3iEEafT7xP — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2021

Oh really?

There you have it….they’re openly admitting to the ridiculous position they’ve wedged Biden into. https://t.co/b0j9pBzpPV — HagarBush (@BushHagar) January 27, 2021

But it was not unexpected:

ADVERTISEMENT

We already know Joe plagiarizes other people's works!! — CoffeeNut92 (@CNut92) January 27, 2021

Biden’s always been into recycling, y’all.