‘There you have it’! AOC says Biden’s climate change executive orders sure sound familiar

Posted at 4:36 pm on January 27, 2021 by Doug P.

President Joe Biden is signing executive orders by the dozen and he’s only been in office a week. Today’s insanity was a big round of job-killing EOs ostensibly designed to combat climate change. Biden says he’ll be eliminating fossil fuel-related jobs and making up for it by creating “clean energy” jobs (a promise Obama also made and you know how that turned out).

During a debate in late September, Biden was briefly for the Green New Deal before he was against it:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spotted Biden being “for” it again now that the election is behind him:

Oh really?

But it was not unexpected:

Biden’s always been into recycling, y’all.


