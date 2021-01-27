During remarks from some of Joe Biden’s “climate advisers” ahead of the president signing more executive orders, John Kerry remarked about those who might lose their jobs under the new administration’s energy policies:

John Kerry says out-of-work oil/gas workers should be grateful to Joe Biden for giving them ‘better choices’ like building solar panels https://t.co/DGaH8h6FBO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2021

That’s something else coming from the guy with multiple mansions and private jets at his disposal.

Sen. Ted Cruz let Kerry have it:

Rich, out-of-touch Dems lecture the thousands of blue-collar union members whose jobs are being deliberately destroyed by the Biden admin: Make “better choices.” While you’re at it, don’t forget “Let them eat cake!” https://t.co/NgSBxew5n3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2021

The elitists are back in charge, that’s for sure.

When will James Taylor arrive to sing a song about solar energy? — Dashboard Taco (@DashboardTaco) January 27, 2021

Can that be far behind?

