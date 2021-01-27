During remarks from some of Joe Biden’s “climate advisers” ahead of the president signing more executive orders, John Kerry remarked about those who might lose their jobs under the new administration’s energy policies:

That’s something else coming from the guy with multiple mansions and private jets at his disposal.

Sen. Ted Cruz let Kerry have it:

The elitists are back in charge, that’s for sure.

Can that be far behind?

***

