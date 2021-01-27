Today marks the first week of the Biden presidency, and Sen. Chuck Schumer would really like to see the president declare a “climate emergency”:

Gee, why would Sen. Schumer be so eager for Biden to do that? Katie Pavlich knows:

Trending

Apparently Schumer doesn’t think Biden’s been able to make “progress” fast enough in spite of shattering the executive orders record his first week in office.

The “emergency” is that Democrats like Schumer want to grab as much control as fast as possible.

As always!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerClimate changeclimate emergencyglobal warminggreen jobsJoe BidenKatie Pavlich