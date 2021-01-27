Today marks the first week of the Biden presidency, and Sen. Chuck Schumer would really like to see the president declare a “climate emergency”:

Schumer: "In my view, President Biden should consider the declaration of a national emergency on climate change…Declaring one for climate change, an actual emergency, would a giant step in the right direction." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 27, 2021

Gee, why would Sen. Schumer be so eager for Biden to do that? Katie Pavlich knows:

Conveniently, Biden doing so would give the federal government control over nearly every aspect of your life under the guise of "climate emergency." https://t.co/9RkoowwRYe — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2021

Apparently Schumer doesn’t think Biden’s been able to make “progress” fast enough in spite of shattering the executive orders record his first week in office.

Ridiculous as it isn't an emergency…climate or national. — Linda Eastwood (@EastwoodWolf) January 27, 2021

The “emergency” is that Democrats like Schumer want to grab as much control as fast as possible.

It's all about control, not about the people. Call for a Convention of States. Term Limits. — John Rosa (@JohnFRos) January 27, 2021

I think we have had quite enough of nefarious people oppressing us in the name of a fake emergency. — Doh! (@jakline98) January 27, 2021

As always!