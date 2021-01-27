Another day of the Biden administration means that the president is signing more executive orders:

President Biden signs executive orders on climate change, including actions to treat it as a national security concern, instilling evidence-based policymaking and establish an environmental council on science and technology https://t.co/ZHHWlLWuay pic.twitter.com/wbXRlimW7G — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2021

Amid all the concern about the jobs that will be lost so the Democrats can ram through their agenda, Biden today explained why he signed the new EOs:

I'm gonna summarize this clip of Biden talking about workers in one sentence: We're going to create jobs because we're eliminating jobs. pic.twitter.com/oPoWmnSEHu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2021

BIDEN: "When I think of climate change, I think of jobs." pic.twitter.com/4Pkx94oYQs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

And John Kerry said workers would thank Biden for forcing them into “better choices” for jobs.

Sounds like he's listening to economic advice from Paul Krugman — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 27, 2021

Everyone will be hired to dig a hole, and then fill it in. Success! — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 27, 2021

This is insanity at it's best! https://t.co/FjlbCBFb1v — The other – Michael Moore (@Michael89541443) January 27, 2021

And this meets the threshold to qualify as the definition of insanity because so much of this was already done when Biden was Obama’s VP, and you know how that turned out.

Same BS that failed 2008-2016. Garbage people in charge. https://t.co/QFnOPWjcqO — Gary Boddicker (@gboddicker) January 27, 2021

At least the new administration is proving they’re committed to recycling.

Biden admin bureaucrats, including private jet setting John Kerry, want to force blue collar workers who make a good living in the oil and gas industry into companies like Solyndra, which will shortly go bankrupt and put them back in the unemployment line. It is elitist insanity. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2021

Unreal.