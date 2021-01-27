Another day of the Biden administration means that the president is signing more executive orders:

Amid all the concern about the jobs that will be lost so the Democrats can ram through their agenda, Biden today explained why he signed the new EOs:

And John Kerry said workers would thank Biden for forcing them into “better choices” for jobs.

And this meets the threshold to qualify as the definition of insanity because so much of this was already done when Biden was Obama’s VP, and you know how that turned out.

At least the new administration is proving they’re committed to recycling.

Unreal.

