We’ve already seen at least one labor union expressing disappointment in President Biden’s executive orders that will cost thousands of Keystone pipeline jobs, and that came after the union endorsed him last summer.

The buyer’s remorse is now extending to congressional Democrats. Four House Dems who all endorsed Biden for president are letting the president know they’re not happy with his EO freezing oil & gas leases on federal land:

Four Texas Democrats — @RepGonzalez @RepCuellar @RepFletcher and @RepVeasey — urge Biden to rescind his order freezing oil and gas leasing on federal lands, writing "now is not the time to jeopardize American jobs" https://t.co/57NxQr5ys8 — Ben Wermund (@BenjaminEW) January 27, 2021

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded this way:

Thank you to these Texas Democrats. There is now bipartisan support for energy jobs, against the radical pseudo-environmentalism of the Biden-Harris administration. https://t.co/VSMrz852XH — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 27, 2021

If those Democrats didn’t see that coming they weren’t paying attention.

Dems in disarray? https://t.co/3sIvx8oH1I — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 27, 2021

Good pick up opportunities in texas ? — NP (@NivPatel9) January 27, 2021

To be continued…